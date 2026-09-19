IIM Jammu Threatens To Fine Students Marked Absent During PM Modi's Birthday Celebrations
A communique by the Student Council has asked students at IIM Jammu to provide a written explanation over their absence, reports Amir Tantray.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 6:39 PM IST
Jammu: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has threatened to fine students marked absent during the 'Deepak (earthen lamp) Lighting Ceremony to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.
A communique by the IIM Student Council to the students said that they were marked absent at the event “despite the event being mandatory”.
“You are hereby required to provide a written explanation stating the reason for your absence from the event. Please note that an exemption from the absence will be considered only on medical grounds, and the same must be supported by an official written note from Sanjeevni specifically recommending bed rest for the concerned period. Medical reasons without the required documentation from Sanjeevni will not be considered for exemption,” the communique reads.
“You are requested to submit your response along with the relevant supporting document, if applicable, within the stipulated deadline. You must reply by 18/09/2026 11:59:59 PM , failing which a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed,” it adds.
Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, who shared a screengrab of the communique, asked why attendance at the PM's birthday celebration should be mandatory for students.
“Is this an academic responsibility at an IIM, or has PM Modi’s publicity been brought into the campus as a compulsory exercise? Educational institutions should nurture independent minds, not compel students to attend political leaders‘ celebrations or threaten them with penalties. BJP’s publicity stunts should be kept out of our premier educational institutions,” Naseer wrote in a post on X.
IIM Jammu has issued a notice to students who did not attend a mandatory Deepak Lighting Ceremony held on September 17 to mark PM Modi’s birthday, asking them to explain their absence and warning of a ₹500 fine for failing to respond.— Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, M P (@NasirHussainINC) September 19, 2026
Why should attendance at PM Modi’s birthday… pic.twitter.com/IFHOLpSpGJ
Talking to ETV Bharat, Akul, Head of the Students Council at IIM Jammu said that they had received directions from the Students Welfare Department to attend the function on September 17 and those students, who didn't participate would have to clear their position as to why they were absent.
"For any event in IIM, we issue such directions to students and this time also the same was conveyed to the students but no fine has been imposed on any student," he said.
The event was organised by the IIM Jammu administration and was attended by Director, professors, faculty members, students and others as per Akul.
IIM Jammu's Public Relations Officer, Shalin said, "This is being mistaken as no fine has been imposed or collected on students. We will give our point of view soon on the issue."
PM Modi turned 76 on September 17 with the BJP marking the event as month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' including service activities and outreach programmes across the country.
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