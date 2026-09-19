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IIM Jammu Threatens To Fine Students Marked Absent During PM Modi's Birthday Celebrations

Earthen lamps (Aashirwad Ka Diya) lit on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday in Ujjain ( IANS )

Jammu: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu has threatened to fine students marked absent during the 'Deepak (earthen lamp) Lighting Ceremony to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. A communique by the IIM Student Council to the students said that they were marked absent at the event “despite the event being mandatory”. IIM Jammu Threatens To Fine Students Marked Absent During PM Modi's Birthday Celebrations (Screengrab) “You are hereby required to provide a written explanation stating the reason for your absence from the event. Please note that an exemption from the absence will be considered only on medical grounds, and the same must be supported by an official written note from Sanjeevni specifically recommending bed rest for the concerned period. Medical reasons without the required documentation from Sanjeevni will not be considered for exemption,” the communique reads. “You are requested to submit your response along with the relevant supporting document, if applicable, within the stipulated deadline. You must reply by 18/09/2026 11:59:59 PM , failing which a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed,” it adds. Earthen lamps (Aashirwad Ka Diya) lit on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday in Assam (IANS)