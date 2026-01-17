IIIT Hyderabad Researchers Calculate Nutritional Values In Daily Food Using AI Cameras
The researchers announced an app to be made available next year that will help people make healthier food choices.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: In an innovative study, researchers from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad have used artificial intelligence-powered cameras to calculate the nutritional values of the food we eat every day. The research was carried out under the leadership of Professor C V Jawahar of the Centre for Visual Information Technology.
The study focused on common Indian food items such as jowar roti, chapati, rice, pulihora, lentils, rasam, sambar, soup, and biryani. Using AI-enabled cameras, the researchers were able to scan these food items and determine their nutritional content, including key nutrients present in each dish.
Under the guidance of Professor Jawahar, researchers Yash Arora and Aditya Arun recently presented a research paper, titled Indian Thali, at a national computer vision conference. The paper highlighted how AI can be used, simply and practically, to understand the nutritional value of Indian meals.
The AI-powered cameras were especially successful in calculating the nutritional values of chicken and mutton biryani. For this, the researchers fed the cooking methods and detailed nutritional information into the camera software. Once the data was registered, the system was able to analyse the food accurately.
However, the team initially faced some challenges while scanning items like rice, lentils, and sambar. The difficulty arose because solid foods like rice and lentils are measured in grams, while liquids such as soup and sambar are measured in milliliters. Due to this difference in measuring units, in the beginning, the AI cameras struggled to calculate the nutrients correctly.
After making the necessary technical adjustments, the researchers were able to overcome the problem. The improved system could then successfully identify the nutritional values of both solid and liquid food items.
Professor C V Jawahar explained that the main goal of the research was to help people understand the nutritional content of the food they consume for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. He said the team also considered the fact that people do not eat the same food every day. Therefore, the AI system was designed to analyse different meals and provide accurate nutritional information accordingly.
The researchers also announced that an app based on this technology will be made available next year. This app is expected to help people make healthier food choices by giving them instant information about the nutritional value of their meals.
This study marks an important step in combining technology and nutrition, and it could play a major role in improving public health awareness in India.
Also Read: