IIIT Hyderabad Researchers Calculate Nutritional Values In Daily Food Using AI Cameras

Hyderabad: In an innovative study, researchers from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad have used artificial intelligence-powered cameras to calculate the nutritional values of the food we eat every day. The research was carried out under the leadership of Professor C V Jawahar of the Centre for Visual Information Technology.

The study focused on common Indian food items such as jowar roti, chapati, rice, pulihora, lentils, rasam, sambar, soup, and biryani. Using AI-enabled cameras, the researchers were able to scan these food items and determine their nutritional content, including key nutrients present in each dish.

Under the guidance of Professor Jawahar, researchers Yash Arora and Aditya Arun recently presented a research paper, titled Indian Thali, at a national computer vision conference. The paper highlighted how AI can be used, simply and practically, to understand the nutritional value of Indian meals.

The AI-powered cameras were especially successful in calculating the nutritional values of chicken and mutton biryani. For this, the researchers fed the cooking methods and detailed nutritional information into the camera software. Once the data was registered, the system was able to analyse the food accurately.

However, the team initially faced some challenges while scanning items like rice, lentils, and sambar. The difficulty arose because solid foods like rice and lentils are measured in grams, while liquids such as soup and sambar are measured in milliliters. Due to this difference in measuring units, in the beginning, the AI cameras struggled to calculate the nutrients correctly.