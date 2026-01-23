IICDEM 2026: Election Management Bodies Resolves To Work On Five Pillars Including Purity Of Electoral Rolls
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Election Management Bodies (EMBs) on Friday resolved to work together on the five pillars relating to purity of electoral rolls, conduct of elections, research, and publications, use of technology and training and capacity building under the 'Delhi Declaration 2026' as the three-day conference on International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) draws to a close.
At the closing session at the Bharat Mandapam, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar read out the Delhi Declaration 2026, which was unanimously adopted by the EMBs.
The EMBs also resolved to review their progress periodically and proposed to meet on December 3, 4 and 5 at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi.
They also resolved to bring out a co-curated Encyclopaedia of democracies of the world, comprehensive reports on the seven themes, which are being led by International IDEA and 36 themes led by IIIDEM; co-development of digital platforms, similar to ECINET; training and exchange of transparent practices through IIIDEM, to impart professionalism in the conduct of elections and preparation of electoral rolls.
"Pure electoral rolls, containing names of all eligible electors as per law, are the foundation of any democracy. The EMBs should strive to provide photo identity cards to all electors, for easy and transparent conduct of elections," read the resolution.
Mentioning the conduct of elections, it said, "Elections have to be participative and inclusive and involve all stakeholders at all levels. For the conduct of elections to be transparent, efficient, free and fair, it is inevitable for the EMBs to function as per the mandate laid down in their Constitution or in their respective laws."
In his valedictory address, the CEC said that the conference has ignited conversations regarding model international electoral standards.
Referring to the over 40 bilateral meetings held during the conference, he said they have contributed to the expansion of mutual cooperation and understanding of collective priorities and perspectives.
Election Commissioner (EC) Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said that the openness, mutual respect, and willingness to learn from one another reflect the maturity and professionalism of the global electoral community.
In his address, EC DrVivek Joshi said that the launch of ECINET has specifically been the standpoint for Indian technological advancement and has brought together the importance accorded by ECI to technology, reinforcing the measured adoption, ensuring that technology supports trust rather than replacing it.
The three-day conference, the first and the largest of its kind, was flagged off with a grand reception ceremony and the inaugural session, which was attended by nearly 1,000 persons, including International Delegates from 42 EMBs and Heads of Missions of 27 countries.
The EMB Leaders’ Plenary brought together Heads of Delegations and Ambassadors/High Commissioners for high-level exchanges on democracy and election Management.
During the IICDEM, 36 thematic groups, led by CEOs of States/Uts, supported by leading academic institutions, national and international academic experts, contributed to in-depth deliberations
on cross-cutting global electoral themes, model international electoral standards, and best practices and innovations in electoral processes.