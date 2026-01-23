ETV Bharat / bharat

IICDEM 2026: Election Management Bodies Resolves To Work On Five Pillars Including Purity Of Electoral Rolls

Chief Election Commissioner of India Gyanesh Kumar addresses the closing session of the India International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday, January 23, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Election Management Bodies (EMBs) on Friday resolved to work together on the five pillars relating to purity of electoral rolls, conduct of elections, research, and publications, use of technology and training and capacity building under the 'Delhi Declaration 2026' as the three-day conference on International Conference on Democracy and Election Management (IICDEM) draws to a close.

At the closing session at the Bharat Mandapam, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar read out the Delhi Declaration 2026, which was unanimously adopted by the EMBs.

The EMBs also resolved to review their progress periodically and proposed to meet on December 3, 4 and 5 at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), New Delhi.

They also resolved to bring out a co-curated Encyclopaedia of democracies of the world, comprehensive reports on the seven themes, which are being led by International IDEA and 36 themes led by IIIDEM; co-development of digital platforms, similar to ECINET; training and exchange of transparent practices through IIIDEM, to impart professionalism in the conduct of elections and preparation of electoral rolls.

"Pure electoral rolls, containing names of all eligible electors as per law, are the foundation of any democracy. The EMBs should strive to provide photo identity cards to all electors, for easy and transparent conduct of elections," read the resolution.

Mentioning the conduct of elections, it said, "Elections have to be participative and inclusive and involve all stakeholders at all levels. For the conduct of elections to be transparent, efficient, free and fair, it is inevitable for the EMBs to function as per the mandate laid down in their Constitution or in their respective laws."

In his valedictory address, the CEC said that the conference has ignited conversations regarding model international electoral standards.