ETV Bharat / bharat

IGL Scales Up CBG Push With 22 Partnerships, Eyes LNG And Renewables For Energy Security

Goa: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), one of India’s leading city gas distribution (CGD) companies, is accelerating its transition towards cleaner and more sustainable fuels by expanding its compressed biogas (CBG) portfolio, strengthening LNG infrastructure and exploring renewable energy integration, senior company officials said at India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa.

Mohit Bhatia, director (Commercial), IGL, told ETV Bharat that the company has empanelled 22 potential partners and signed multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to jointly develop CBG projects across the country. “We have signed around 22 MoUs, including with CBG producers. With these partnerships, we expect to offtake around 100 to 150 tonnes per day of CBG in the coming period,”

Bhatia said, describing the initiative as a key step towards India’s energy security, affordability and sustainability goals. The empanelled entities span diverse sectors such as sugar, paper, waste processing, engineering and allied industries. This diversity, Bhatia said, allows IGL to tap into a wide range of feedstock sources, technologies and project development capabilities, enabling faster scaling of renewable gas production.

Under the empanelment framework, IGL and its partners will jointly explore opportunities to set up CBG plants across India, leveraging partner strengths in feedstock aggregation, plant development and technology deployment, while IGL anchors gas offtake and integration into its CGD network. The proposed projects are expected to be developed over the next three to four years, with an aggregate production potential of around 250 tonnes per day.

In a separate but significant move, IGL also signed an MoU with Superior Agro to explore the offtake of around 200 tonnes per day of CBG from a network of decentralised plants proposed in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, within IGL’s authorised geographical areas. Under this arrangement, Superior Agro plans to set up multiple small-scale CBG plants, each with a capacity of around 2 TPD, primarily using agricultural residue and organic waste.

“These decentralised plants will be commissioned in phases over the next three to four years,” Bhatia said, adding that the CBG produced will be integrated into IGL’s CGD network, helping substitute conventional natural gas with renewable gas while strengthening rural and semi-urban livelihoods.

IGL’s CBG strategy also aligns with broader circular economy objectives, including improved waste management, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and value creation from municipal solid waste and agricultural by-products. “This model supports sustainability of cities and creates a circular economy ecosystem,” Bhatia noted.