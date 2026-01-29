IGL Scales Up CBG Push With 22 Partnerships, Eyes LNG And Renewables For Energy Security
IGL has signed 22 MoUs to scale up compressed biogas sourcing to up to 250 tonnes per day while expanding LNG infrastructure, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : January 29, 2026 at 11:42 PM IST
Goa: Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), one of India’s leading city gas distribution (CGD) companies, is accelerating its transition towards cleaner and more sustainable fuels by expanding its compressed biogas (CBG) portfolio, strengthening LNG infrastructure and exploring renewable energy integration, senior company officials said at India Energy Week (IEW) 2026 in Goa.
Mohit Bhatia, director (Commercial), IGL, told ETV Bharat that the company has empanelled 22 potential partners and signed multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to jointly develop CBG projects across the country. “We have signed around 22 MoUs, including with CBG producers. With these partnerships, we expect to offtake around 100 to 150 tonnes per day of CBG in the coming period,”
Bhatia said, describing the initiative as a key step towards India’s energy security, affordability and sustainability goals. The empanelled entities span diverse sectors such as sugar, paper, waste processing, engineering and allied industries. This diversity, Bhatia said, allows IGL to tap into a wide range of feedstock sources, technologies and project development capabilities, enabling faster scaling of renewable gas production.
Under the empanelment framework, IGL and its partners will jointly explore opportunities to set up CBG plants across India, leveraging partner strengths in feedstock aggregation, plant development and technology deployment, while IGL anchors gas offtake and integration into its CGD network. The proposed projects are expected to be developed over the next three to four years, with an aggregate production potential of around 250 tonnes per day.
In a separate but significant move, IGL also signed an MoU with Superior Agro to explore the offtake of around 200 tonnes per day of CBG from a network of decentralised plants proposed in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, within IGL’s authorised geographical areas. Under this arrangement, Superior Agro plans to set up multiple small-scale CBG plants, each with a capacity of around 2 TPD, primarily using agricultural residue and organic waste.
“These decentralised plants will be commissioned in phases over the next three to four years,” Bhatia said, adding that the CBG produced will be integrated into IGL’s CGD network, helping substitute conventional natural gas with renewable gas while strengthening rural and semi-urban livelihoods.
IGL’s CBG strategy also aligns with broader circular economy objectives, including improved waste management, reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and value creation from municipal solid waste and agricultural by-products. “This model supports sustainability of cities and creates a circular economy ecosystem,” Bhatia noted.
Beyond CBG, IGL is also stepping up its presence in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) segment, particularly for long-haul and heavy commercial transport. The company already operates one LNG retailing station and is planning additional LNG facilities at three strategic locations, one for captive consumption at Noida, another in the Delhi region, and a third along the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway on the old NH-8 corridor.
Bhatia said LNG is emerging as a critical transition fuel for India’s transport sector, offering lower emissions compared to conventional diesel while ensuring reliability for long-distance freight movement. “We are going in a big way in the LNG space,” he said.
On the sourcing side, IGL has tied up 100 per cent of its LNG requirements to ensure supply certainty amid global market volatility. “We have already secured our LNG sourcing, and at the same time, we are carefully watching spot LNG prices. If prices soften, we have the leverage to optimise procurement,” Bhatia said, adding that supply chain optimisation remains a key focus area.
The company is also exploring renewable energy, particularly solar power, to support its operations and further reduce its carbon footprint. “We are looking at renewable solar energy as well, as part of our broader sustainability roadmap,” he said.
As one of India’s pioneering CGD entities, IGL is also exploring opportunities beyond domestic markets. Bhatia indicated that the company is looking to go international, leveraging its operational expertise and experience built over decades in India’s gas distribution sector. The theme of IGL’s participation at India Energy Week this year, he said, reflects this dual focus on innovation at home and expansion abroad.
With its multi-pronged strategy spanning CBG, LNG, renewables and global outreach, IGL is positioning itself as a key player in India’s clean energy transition, while reinforcing the role of gas as a bridge fuel in the country’s journey towards a more sustainable and secure energy future.