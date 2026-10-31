IGL, Northern Railway Strike Deal To Replace LPG, Diesel with PNG Across 22 Stations In Delhi-NCR
The initial phase will see gas consumption of around 3,000 SCMD, resulting in daily savings of about 500 kg LPG and 2,500 litre diesel.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant measure to curb pollution in the national capital, and to provide cleaner fuel to railway passengers and staff, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway has joined hands with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the country’s largest city gas distribution company.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two entities on Saturday for the supply of commercial Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to railway establishments. This partnership is expected to accelerate the 'National PNG Drive 3.0' and the transition from traditional fuels like diesel and LPG toward eco-friendly natural gas within the railway network.
Under the agreement, the first phase will see the supply of PNG to 22 identified railway locations across Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar. Specifically, it will be used for boiler operations in departmental mechanised laundries located at the Delhi railway stations of Sarai Rohilla, Old Delhi, Anand Vihar, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and New Delhi. It will be utilised in facilities like rest houses for railway officers, base kitchens, running rooms, rest houses for subordinate staff, and lobbies for guards and TTEs.
🔥 Accelerating Green Energy on Tracks! 🚂💨 Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) and the Delhi Division of Northern Railway have signed a landmark MoU to supply Commercial Piped Natural Gas (PNG) across 22 railway establishments in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar. Aligned with National PNG Drive 3.0, this initiative marks a major step toward replacing traditional liquid fuels with cleaner, more reliable pipeline gas, strengthening India's green energy vision. The historic agreement was signed in the presence of Mr. Pushpesh Raman Tripathi, DRM, Northern Railway (Delhi Division); Mr. Subhankar Sen, Chairman, IGL; Mr. Kumar Shanker, Managing Director, IGL; and Mr. Mohit Bhatia, Director (Commercial), IGL. Under the first phase, PNG will power critical operations including boiler units at key mechanised laundries, base kitchens, running rooms, and rest houses across the region. Together, we’re replacing traditional liquid fuels, driving sustainability, and strengthening India’s energy security. 🇮🇳✨ @PetroleumMin @OfficeofHSP @Secretary_MoPNG @PNGRB @subhankarRcgc @mohit02121970 #IGL #NorthernRailway #CleanEnergy #PNGDrive #SustainableFuture #GreenIndia #EnergySecurity— Indraprastha Gas Limited (@IGLConnect) October 31, 2026
According to officials, the initial phase is expected to see gas consumption of approximately 3,000 standard cubic metres per day (SCMD). This will result in daily savings of about 500 kg of LPG and 2,500 litres of diesel. As IGL’s network expands to areas including Ajmer, Banda, Rewari, and Muzaffarnagar, the demand for gas under this project is projected to increase to between 8,000 and 10,000 SCMD in the future.
This will not only reduce the Railways' energy expenditure, but also ease the burden of subsidies, while further strengthening the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India)'.
Regarding the agreement, Pushpesh Raman Tripathi, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Delhi Division, Northern Railway, stated: "This agreement will significantly reduce the Railways' energy costs. In future, we also plan to provide PNG connections to railway hospitals and residential colonies."
IGL Chairman Shubhankar Sen said, "Indian Railways has chosen IGL to replace LPG with PNG. This initiative will bring about a transformative change, not just in Delhi, but across the entire railway network in the country." The company's MD, Kumar Shankar, added, "This serves as an excellent model for collaboration between the city gas distribution (CGD) sector and the Railways, enabling us to supply clean fuel to institutional consumers."
Also Read:
- First Vande Bharat Sleeper To Begin Operations From October 31, As Northern Railway Announces Festival Specials
- Northern Railway Revises Timings And Routes Of 45 Trains For Passengers' Convenience, Smooth Operation
- Vaigai Superfast Express Covers 430 Km In 5 Hours & 35 Minutes, Matches Speed Of Vande Bharat
- Darjeeling Sees Record Tourist Influx During Durga Puja Season, DHR Earnings Exceed Rs 1.41 Crore