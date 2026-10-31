ETV Bharat / bharat

IGL, Northern Railway Strike Deal To Replace LPG, Diesel with PNG Across 22 Stations In Delhi-NCR

IGL & Northern Railway officials after signing the MoU ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a significant measure to curb pollution in the national capital, and to provide cleaner fuel to railway passengers and staff, the Delhi Division of Northern Railway has joined hands with Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), the country’s largest city gas distribution company.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the two entities on Saturday for the supply of commercial Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to railway establishments. This partnership is expected to accelerate the 'National PNG Drive 3.0' and the transition from traditional fuels like diesel and LPG toward eco-friendly natural gas within the railway network.