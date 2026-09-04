ETV Bharat / bharat

IGI Airport Waterlogged As Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi

WaterRainwater accumulated in several parts of the Indira Gandhi International Airport premises ( ANI )

New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday, causing waterlogging outside Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport and disrupting flight operations, with nine flights diverted to other cities during a one-hour period.

Rainwater accumulated at the forecourt outside Terminal 3, while water was also seen inside parts of the terminal following the spell of heavy rain. Airport authorities deployed additional staff to clear the accumulated water.

A spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) told ETV Bharat that the water was cleared within 10-15 minutes. However, the adverse weather affected flight operations at the airport.

"Due to bad weather in Delhi, 09 flights were diverted, 04 to Jaipur, 04 to Lucknow and 01 to Ahmedabad, between 1530 hrs and 1630 hrs,” the spokesperson said.

The weather conditions also prompted airlines to issue advisories to passengers travelling to and from Delhi. IndiGo said bad weather over Delhi had affected flight schedules and advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline's website or mobile application before leaving for the airport.

The airline also asked passengers to allow additional time for their journey, warning that road conditions could be slower than usual because of the rain and waterlogging.