IGI Airport Waterlogged As Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi
DIAL said waterlogging at T3 was cleared within 10-15 minutes, while nine flights were diverted due to bad weather, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST|
Updated : September 4, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi-National Capital Region on Friday, causing waterlogging outside Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport and disrupting flight operations, with nine flights diverted to other cities during a one-hour period.
Rainwater accumulated at the forecourt outside Terminal 3, while water was also seen inside parts of the terminal following the spell of heavy rain. Airport authorities deployed additional staff to clear the accumulated water.
Travel Advisory— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 4, 2026
Bad weather over #Delhi has impacted flight schedules.
We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.
If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website via…
A spokesperson for Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) told ETV Bharat that the water was cleared within 10-15 minutes. However, the adverse weather affected flight operations at the airport.
"Due to bad weather in Delhi, 09 flights were diverted, 04 to Jaipur, 04 to Lucknow and 01 to Ahmedabad, between 1530 hrs and 1630 hrs,” the spokesperson said.
The weather conditions also prompted airlines to issue advisories to passengers travelling to and from Delhi. IndiGo said bad weather over Delhi had affected flight schedules and advised passengers to check their flight status on the airline's website or mobile application before leaving for the airport.
The airline also asked passengers to allow additional time for their journey, warning that road conditions could be slower than usual because of the rain and waterlogging.
Air India also issued an advisory, saying adverse weather conditions could affect flight operations to and from Delhi. The airline asked passengers to check the latest flight status before heading to the airport.
The rain also led to difficult road conditions in several parts of Delhi-NCR, with waterlogging reported at different locations and the possibility of traffic disruptions during the spell.
According to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) three-hourly rainfall data, Palam recorded 3.4 mm of rain between 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM on Friday. Najafgarh recorded 0.5 mm of rainfall between 8.30 AM and 11.30 AM, while most other monitoring stations recorded no rainfall during the respective periods.
The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for Delhi, cautioning residents about the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses. The weather department has also warned that rain could cause traffic disruptions and delays in public transport services in parts of the city.
#TravelAdvisory— Air India (@airindia) September 4, 2026
Flight operations to and from Delhi may be affected due to adverse weather conditions today.
To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status at the following link before heading to the airport:…
The IMD advised commuters to check traffic updates before setting out and to avoid areas near power lines and electrical wires during thunderstorms. Another spell of light to moderate rain, thunderstorms and lightning was forecast at most places between 5 PM and 8 PM, with heavy rain expected at isolated places.
IMD further forecast moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy rainfall of 50-100 mm at a few locations. The spell could be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the next three hours.
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