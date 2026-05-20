ETV Bharat / bharat

IFAD, India Mark New Phase of Cooperation On Rural Development With Eight-Year Roadmap

New Delhi: The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Government of India have marked a new phase of cooperation on sustainable rural development, with a senior IFAD delegation advancing an eight-year roadmap focused on finance, value chains, climate resilience and rural enterprise during a five-day visit to India, according to a statement.

The delegation, led by Donal Brown, Associate Vice-President for IFAD's Department of Country Operations, held discussions with senior officials from the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture and Rural Development on scaling investment and innovation in rural economies and strengthening rural livelihoods.

Brown was joined by Reehana Raza, IFAD Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, Marc de Sousa-Shields, IFAD Country Director for India, and senior officials from the IFAD India Country Office.

According to IFAD, the new eight-year roadmap is designed to help build systems by mobilising co-financing, de-risking innovation and embedding successful approaches within India's policy and institutional frameworks.

Community institutions such as self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and cooperatives are expected to play a central role in linking finance, technology, infrastructure and markets.

In discussions with Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra, the delegation focused on key government priorities, including strengthening FPOs, promoting self-sufficiency in pulses and oilseeds, improving input-use efficiency for smallholders, expanding digital agriculture in remote regions and promoting climate-resilient crops such as millets, IFAD said in the statement.