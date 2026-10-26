'If You Want To Die, Kill 10 Or 12 Politicians First': Maharashtra Leader To Drought-hit Farmers
Referring to the Rs 5,000 assistance announced ahead of Diwali, Ambedkar criticised farmers for backing political parties that, according to him, had repeatedly failed them.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Buldhana: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday made a provocative remark while urging drought-hit farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada not to die by suicide, saying they should first "kill ten or twelve political leaders" if they intended to end their lives.
"Who told you to commit suicide in the first place? If you want to die, kill ten or twelve political leaders first and then die," Ambedkar said during his visit to drought-affected areas, where he met farmers and local leaders.
His remarks are likely to trigger a political controversy, coming amid recurring agrarian distress and farmer suicides in Vidarbha and Marathwada.
Ambedkar alleged that the Maharashtra government had failed to prepare for the drought despite advance warnings of below-normal rainfall and El Niño conditions. He said relief measures were being announced only after the crisis had begun.
"The government knew that El Niño was likely and that rainfall would be below normal. Yet there was no advance plan for food grains, water or fodder. There is not even a blueprint to deal with this natural calamity," he said.
He accused political leaders of letting down farmers and criticised those who visit the families of farmers who have died by suicide, calling such visits political posturing rather than meaningful support.
Referring to the Rs 5,000 assistance announced ahead of Diwali, Ambedkar criticised farmers for backing political parties that, according to him, had repeatedly failed them.
"The farmers are simply incompetent. They do not vote for those fighting for them. They ought to slap themselves," he said, while referring to VBA leader Ravikant Tupkar’s electoral performance.
He urged farmers to organise and protest collectively if the government failed to provide food grains, fodder and water. "Go and line up in front of the homes of ministers, MLAs, MPs and office-bearers," he said.
Ambedkar also claimed that a minister had begun asking people to use water sparingly only after his remarks at a rally in Akola.
On the controversy over tree felling for the Bhimashankar power project in the Sahyadri range, Ambedkar described it as “slaughter of nature” and warned that it could have serious consequences for Maharashtra’s ecology.
He urged people to resist what he called destruction carried out in the name of development and religion, and said the time had come to confront those seeking support in the name of God.
Ambedkar also alleged irregularities in the Teachers’ Constituency elections, claiming that the BJP had spent money to influence the outcome.
"Each of the five candidates spent Rs 5,000 per vote. Where did Rs 15 crore come from? Will the Income Tax Department or the Enforcement Directorate act?" he asked.
He called on teachers to question BJP and RSS representatives who seek their votes, and made disparaging remarks about elected teachers’ representatives, suggesting they be called "five-thousand" instead of "teachers."
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