ETV Bharat / bharat

'If You Want To Die, Kill 10 Or 12 Politicians First': Maharashtra Leader To Drought-hit Farmers

Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Party, criticised the farmers for contemplating suicide and accused them of voting for a government ( ETV Bharat )

Buldhana: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday made a provocative remark while urging drought-hit farmers in Vidarbha and Marathwada not to die by suicide, saying they should first "kill ten or twelve political leaders" if they intended to end their lives.

"Who told you to commit suicide in the first place? If you want to die, kill ten or twelve political leaders first and then die," Ambedkar said during his visit to drought-affected areas, where he met farmers and local leaders.

His remarks are likely to trigger a political controversy, coming amid recurring agrarian distress and farmer suicides in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

Ambedkar alleged that the Maharashtra government had failed to prepare for the drought despite advance warnings of below-normal rainfall and El Niño conditions. He said relief measures were being announced only after the crisis had begun.

"The government knew that El Niño was likely and that rainfall would be below normal. Yet there was no advance plan for food grains, water or fodder. There is not even a blueprint to deal with this natural calamity," he said.

He accused political leaders of letting down farmers and criticised those who visit the families of farmers who have died by suicide, calling such visits political posturing rather than meaningful support.

Referring to the Rs 5,000 assistance announced ahead of Diwali, Ambedkar criticised farmers for backing political parties that, according to him, had repeatedly failed them.

"The farmers are simply incompetent. They do not vote for those fighting for them. They ought to slap themselves," he said, while referring to VBA leader Ravikant Tupkar’s electoral performance.