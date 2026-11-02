ETV Bharat / bharat

If Winter Comes, Will It Be Cold Enough? El Niño To Decide

India is unlikely to experience a typical winter between November 2026 and February 2027. El Niño, in its strongest avatar in the last several decades, is projected to increase both minimum and maximum temperatures, especially in India and Indonesia.

ETV Bharat, in its multi-part series, explains this weather phenomenon that is launching a "triple attack" on India. First, it disrupted the southwest monsoon. Second, it's expected to bring summer-like heat to winters. The third blow strikes our plates. Kharif crops like paddy and pulses have been destroyed. Rabi crops, such as wheat and oilseeds, too, are at risk of total ruin. A weakening of western disturbances is expected to result in reduced snowfall across the mountainous regions of North India. This will further reduce the flow of water in rivers.

El Niño, originating from the Pacific Ocean, is launching a 'triple attack' on India. (ETV Bharat Graphics)

According to a recent report by the climate think tank 'Climate Trends', the summer season could begin as early as February 2027. Due to rising global temperatures, 2027 could break all previous records and become the hottest year in history. The United Nations (UN) World Food Programme (WFP) has issued a warning that El Niño could push the number of people facing severe food insecurity across 45 countries to 274 million by the end of 2027. An International Monetary Fund (IMF) report says climate change and geopolitical conflicts have led to a critical shortage of fertilisers. As a result, prices for rice, wheat, and soybeans have risen by 50%, 37%, and 21%, respectively. Meteorologists and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) have warned that due to the persistence of global warming and El Niño, 2026 and 2027 could rank among the hottest years on record. WMO warns that the risk of extreme heat may persist into 2028.

Impact On India

The El Niño has triggered significant monsoon deficits, record-breaking heatwaves, agricultural droughts, and intense forest fires across South and Southeast Asia — with India and Indonesia bearing the brunt. The region is facing challenges such as job losses and shortages of water and natural resources. In India, the monsoon season saw significantly below-average rainfall, while in Indonesia, millions have been affected by hazardous smoke from forest fires.

El Niño, originating from the Pacific Ocean, is launching a 'triple attack' on India. (ETV Bharat)

India is grappling with a major economic and agricultural crisis, driven by deficient monsoon rainfall and low water levels in reservoirs. Projections indicate a potential decline in production: 28–32 per cent for maize, 12–18 per cent for paddy/rice, and 14–17 per cent for pulses. Food inflation is expected to rise by 3–5 per cent.

Recent reports from the Central Water Commission (CWC) and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicate that a weak monsoon has caused the country's water resources to fall to their lowest levels in a decade. As of October 8, 2026, the live storage in 178 major reservoirs stood at 78.71 per cent of their total capacity — a figure significantly lower than both the previous year's levels and the normal storage average of 87.08 per cent. The southern region has been the most severely affected, with reservoir storage at only 47.22 per cent of capacity, compared to 58.63 per cent in the northern region.

Water Storage Drops

The live water storage — the actual stock of water — across the country's 178 major and large reservoirs has dropped to just 70 per cent of their total capacity. This figure is well below the 10-year average of 76.62 per cent.

The most critical impact of El Niño has been felt in the South Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In these states, water levels in reservoirs have plummeted below 50 per cent. Water levels in some of the dams across Bihar, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have reached near-zero.