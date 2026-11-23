ETV Bharat / bharat

'If We Can't Respect Sacred Sheshnag...': Kashmir Alpine Lake Excavation Triggers Environmental Concerns

Srinagar: A purported video of a JCB excavator cutting a road near the pristine Sheshnag Lake in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has triggered widespread concern, with politicians and environmentalists raising alarm against construction in the fragile alpine ecosystem.

The clip, purportedly shared by the excavator operator, has been widely circulated on social media. Sheshnag Lake sits at an elevation of roughly 3,590 metres (11,780 feet) in a glacially carved alpine basin.

Situated 120 kilometres from Srinagar and 23 km from Pahalgam, this lake is accessible by road up to Chandanwari, from where it can be reached by trekking or riding ponies. Amarnath Cave is situated 20 kilometres north of this lake.

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party President (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmir was becoming 'second Uttarakhand' where Chardham Yatra road construction has devastated the area.

“The environment is a big concern. If we speak about it, we will be accused of polarising it and speaking against Amarnath Yatra. The Nepal tragedy also happened because of destroying the environment. That tragedy would have reached Bihar had Jawaharlal Nehru not built the dam,” she said.

PDP's Kashmiri Pandit leader and spokesperson Mohit Bhan termed the road construction near Sheshnag Lake a “crime against Hinduism” and faith in nature.

“Sheshnag is not just another lake in the mountains of Kashmir. In Hinduism, it is the sacred landscape where Lord Shiva is believed to have left behind the serpents before proceeding towards the Amarnath Cave to narrate the Amar Katha to Goddess Parvati,” he posted on X.

Bhan said that for generations, Hinduism has revered rivers, springs, lakes and mountains as sacred manifestations of nature. Calling the road construction a “profound contradiction,” he questioned invoking Hindu faith while disturbing its sacred landscape through “unnecessary construction, road cutting and surface levelling.”

“What is being projected as development must not come at the cost of a fragile alpine ecosystem and a landscape deeply embedded in Hindu religious belief. Faith and ecology are not competing interests. Both demand protection. You cannot celebrate the sanctity of a pilgrimage while disregarding the sanctity of the landscape through which it passes. If we cannot respect Sacred Sheshnag, what exactly are we preserving in the name of the Amarnath Yatra?” he added.

Kashmir’s chief preacher, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also expressed concern over the construction near the lake and demanded that it be immediately stopped.

"The visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam, are very disturbing, raising serious concern among people about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region. With our glaciers already retreating, and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal reminding us of the growing vulnerability of the Himalayas, such activities raise alarm," Mirwaiz wrote on X.

He said that Kashmir has always warmly welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. “But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem. Those governing owe answers to people for the serious environmental concerns created by such “developmental projects”. Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection, not plunder, for now and for future generations. So this must be immediately stopped,” he said.