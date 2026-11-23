'If We Can't Respect Sacred Sheshnag...': Kashmir Alpine Lake Excavation Triggers Environmental Concerns
The NHIDCL plans to upgrade the 110-km NH-501 corridor, adding a 22.3-km road and 10.8-km tunnel via Sheshnag to connect Pahalgam and Baltal.
Published : November 23, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Srinagar: A purported video of a JCB excavator cutting a road near the pristine Sheshnag Lake in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has triggered widespread concern, with politicians and environmentalists raising alarm against construction in the fragile alpine ecosystem.
The clip, purportedly shared by the excavator operator, has been widely circulated on social media. Sheshnag Lake sits at an elevation of roughly 3,590 metres (11,780 feet) in a glacially carved alpine basin.
Situated 120 kilometres from Srinagar and 23 km from Pahalgam, this lake is accessible by road up to Chandanwari, from where it can be reached by trekking or riding ponies. Amarnath Cave is situated 20 kilometres north of this lake.
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party President (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti said that Kashmir was becoming 'second Uttarakhand' where Chardham Yatra road construction has devastated the area.
“The environment is a big concern. If we speak about it, we will be accused of polarising it and speaking against Amarnath Yatra. The Nepal tragedy also happened because of destroying the environment. That tragedy would have reached Bihar had Jawaharlal Nehru not built the dam,” she said.
PDP's Kashmiri Pandit leader and spokesperson Mohit Bhan termed the road construction near Sheshnag Lake a “crime against Hinduism” and faith in nature.
“Sheshnag is not just another lake in the mountains of Kashmir. In Hinduism, it is the sacred landscape where Lord Shiva is believed to have left behind the serpents before proceeding towards the Amarnath Cave to narrate the Amar Katha to Goddess Parvati,” he posted on X.
A Crime Against Hinduism and Faith in Nature.— Mohit Bhan ( موہت بھان ) (@buttkout) November 23, 2026
Sheshnag is not just another lake in the mountains of Kashmir. In Hinduism , it is the sacred landscape where Lord Shiva is believed to have left behind the serpents before proceeding towards the Amarnath Cave to narrate the Amar… pic.twitter.com/y8gJwt4kr0
Bhan said that for generations, Hinduism has revered rivers, springs, lakes and mountains as sacred manifestations of nature. Calling the road construction a “profound contradiction,” he questioned invoking Hindu faith while disturbing its sacred landscape through “unnecessary construction, road cutting and surface levelling.”
“What is being projected as development must not come at the cost of a fragile alpine ecosystem and a landscape deeply embedded in Hindu religious belief. Faith and ecology are not competing interests. Both demand protection. You cannot celebrate the sanctity of a pilgrimage while disregarding the sanctity of the landscape through which it passes. If we cannot respect Sacred Sheshnag, what exactly are we preserving in the name of the Amarnath Yatra?” he added.
Kashmir’s chief preacher, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also expressed concern over the construction near the lake and demanded that it be immediately stopped.
"The visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam, are very disturbing, raising serious concern among people about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region. With our glaciers already retreating, and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal reminding us of the growing vulnerability of the Himalayas, such activities raise alarm," Mirwaiz wrote on X.
The visuals and reports of heavy machinery operating near the pristine Sheshnag Lake, in the glacial zone of Pahalgam are very disturbing, raising serious concern among people about the ecological impact of construction in this fragile Himalayan region. With our glaciers already retreating, and recent devastating glacier-related floods in neighbouring Nepal reminding us of the growing vulnerability of the Himalayas, such activities raise alarm. Kashmir has always warmly welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem. Those governing owe answers to people for the serious environmental concerns created by such “developmental projects”! Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection not plunder, for now and for the future generations. So this must be immediately stopped.— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) November 23, 2026
He said that Kashmir has always warmly welcomed Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, and improving facilities for them has never been an issue. “But not at the cost of our fragile ecosystem. Those governing owe answers to people for the serious environmental concerns created by such “developmental projects”. Our precious mountains, glaciers and water bodies need protection, not plunder, for now and for future generations. So this must be immediately stopped,” he said.
Former Srinagar MP, Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, also reacted to the video and slammed the BJP government in the Centre. "A party that wins votes in the name of faith is now taking JCBs to a holy lake. First, the BJP pushed motor roads up to the Amarnath cave. Now heavy machinery is digging at Sheshnag, a high-risk glacial lake. Nepal just showed us what happens when the Himalaya is treated like a construction site. Stop this now. Kashmir's mountains are not BJP's real estate," he posted on X.
A party that wins votes in the name of faith is now taking JCBs to a holy lake. First the BJP pushed motor roads up to the Amarnath cave. Now heavy machinery is digging at Sheshnag, a high-risk glacial lake. Nepal just showed us what happens when the Himalaya is treated like a construction site. stop this now. Kashmir's mountains are not BJP's real estate.— Office of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi (@Office_ASRM) November 23, 2026
Environmental activist Raja Muzaffar Bhat said that the proposed construction is a disaster. “How do such heavy machines reach our glaciers of Kashmir? What is all this? Can anyone update?” he said.
Jammu and Kashmir Forest Minister Altaf Ahmad Wani did not respond to the calls from ETV Bharat.
NHIDCL Plans Road, Tunnel To Cut Amarnath Yatra Trek
According to the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is developing the four-lane road (NH-501) project from Khanabal in Anantnag district to Baltal in Ganderbal district.
The project road (NH-501) runs as a single-lane to four-lane type road from Khanabal Junction to Seer Hamdan, narrows to two lanes up to Pahalgam, and continues as a single- to intermediate-lane stretch up to Chandanwari. It is only accessible by road up to Chandanwari. Commuters trek up to Baltal along the bridle path of the Amarnath shrine via Sheshnag, Panchatarani and Sangam top base.
The project DPR says the proposed alignment between Khanabal and Baltal of NH-501, including Achabal–Bumzoo connectivity, has been accorded approval on November 15, 2022.
The NHIDCL will construct a 22.3-km road connecting Chandanwari to Sangam Top via Sheshnag and Panchtarni, linking the southern Pahalgam axis with the northern Baltal axis. It also has proposed a 10.8-km Sheshnag-Panchtarni Tunnel.
“The centrepiece of the project is a 10.8-km twin-tube tunnel bored beneath Mahagunus Top (Ganesh Top) to bypass the steepest, snow-bound high-altitude pass on the trek,” the DPR says.
According to the NHIDCL DPR, once completed, vehicles will be able to travel all the way from Pahalgam–Chandanwari to Sangam and onward to Baltal, leaving only the final 3 km stretch from Sangam to the Amarnath Holy Cave, which is separately planned to be upgraded into a 4.5-meter-wide cement-concrete (CC) walkway with pilgrim amenities.
“The stretch forms part of the larger 110-km NH-501 upgrade (Khanabal–Pahalgam–Chandanwadi–Baltal–Sonamarg), estimated at roughly Rs 3,500–Rs 5,300 crore overall, aimed at shortening the multi-day pilgrimage trek to a few hours and providing an alternate strategic link toward Ladakh that bypasses Srinagar,” it says.
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