ETV Bharat / bharat

'If US And Iran Can Talk, Why Not India-Pakistan?': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls For Dialogue On Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday renewed his call for dialogue between India and Pakistan, saying that if the United States and Iran can resume talks after a period of heightened tensions, the two South Asian neighbours should also engage in negotiations to resolve their longstanding disputes, including Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an inauguration event at Residency Road in Srinagar, the Mirwaiz said his recent remarks at Srinagar's Jama Masjid were made in the context of renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.

"Today, as we speak about global peace, I am pleased that efforts are underway to revive dialogue between the United States and Iran. Once again, talks between the two countries are expected to take place this week. We have always supported such efforts," he said.

Referring to his address last Friday, he said, "If Iran and the United States can come to the negotiating table after escalation, then India and Pakistan can also sit together and talk to resolve issues."

The Mirwaiz said he had appealed to India's leadership to adopt the path of dialogue, arguing that conflicts cannot be settled through military means.

"Wars do not resolve disputes. It is through dialogue that issues are addressed and resolved," he said.

He urged people to understand the context of his remarks, saying they reflected his long-held belief that peace and engagement offer the best opportunity for progress in the region.

Highlighting the economic potential of South Asia, the Mirwaiz said the Indian subcontinent has immense human resources and economic opportunities that could be fully realised if regional relations improve.