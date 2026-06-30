'If US And Iran Can Talk, Why Not India-Pakistan?': Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Calls For Dialogue On Kashmir
The Kashmir separatist leader called for the leadership to turn to dialogue saying conflicts cannot be resolved through military means.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Srinagar: Kashmir separatist Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday renewed his call for dialogue between India and Pakistan, saying that if the United States and Iran can resume talks after a period of heightened tensions, the two South Asian neighbours should also engage in negotiations to resolve their longstanding disputes, including Kashmir.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an inauguration event at Residency Road in Srinagar, the Mirwaiz said his recent remarks at Srinagar's Jama Masjid were made in the context of renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran.
"Today, as we speak about global peace, I am pleased that efforts are underway to revive dialogue between the United States and Iran. Once again, talks between the two countries are expected to take place this week. We have always supported such efforts," he said.
Referring to his address last Friday, he said, "If Iran and the United States can come to the negotiating table after escalation, then India and Pakistan can also sit together and talk to resolve issues."
The Mirwaiz said he had appealed to India's leadership to adopt the path of dialogue, arguing that conflicts cannot be settled through military means.
"Wars do not resolve disputes. It is through dialogue that issues are addressed and resolved," he said.
He urged people to understand the context of his remarks, saying they reflected his long-held belief that peace and engagement offer the best opportunity for progress in the region.
Highlighting the economic potential of South Asia, the Mirwaiz said the Indian subcontinent has immense human resources and economic opportunities that could be fully realised if regional relations improve.
"The entire region can move forward and prosper if the leadership of the subcontinent demonstrates political vision and works towards improving mutual relations," he said.
He added that better ties between India and Pakistan would create conditions for addressing unresolved issues, including the Kashmir dispute.
"I believe that friendship between India and Pakistan offers the best path toward resolving longstanding issues, including the Kashmir conflict. We hope that the leadership of India, Pakistan and Kashmir will support such efforts so that peace is strengthened and issues are resolved through peaceful means," he said.
The Mirwaiz also stressed the need for greater unity among Muslims in Kashmir.
He said members of the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema were unanimous on strengthening unity across different Islamic sects in the Valley.
According to him, any inter-sect or intra-sect misunderstandings should be resolved through dialogue, goodwill and mutual understanding while keeping the larger interest of communal harmony in mind.
"It is only through unity that people can safeguard their identity and interests," the Mirwaiz said.
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