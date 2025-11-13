ETV Bharat / bharat

If There Is Malpractice During Counting, We'll See A Nepal-Like Situation: RJD MLC To EC

Patna: One day before counting in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, the opposition launched a withering campaign against the Election Commission (EC). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expressed concerns about slow counting and irregularities.

Meanwhile, his party's Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Sunil Kumar Singh said that the EC and the administration had committed similar misdeeds during the counting for the 2020 elections. He then issued a statement that has sparked a political uproar, when he warned the EC that if such "misdeeds" occur again this time, the Returning Officer won't be able to come out of the counting room safely.

Instead, he said, the situation in Bihar could spiral out of control, as has happened in Nepal. He said that the people of Bihar are apprehensive, and many people will take to the streets.