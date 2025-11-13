If There Is Malpractice During Counting, We'll See A Nepal-Like Situation: RJD MLC To EC
RJD leader Sunil Singh warns Election Commission not to repeat "misdeeds" committed in 2020, saying that all of Bihar will hit the streets then.
Patna: One day before counting in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, the opposition launched a withering campaign against the Election Commission (EC). The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expressed concerns about slow counting and irregularities.
Meanwhile, his party's Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Sunil Kumar Singh said that the EC and the administration had committed similar misdeeds during the counting for the 2020 elections. He then issued a statement that has sparked a political uproar, when he warned the EC that if such "misdeeds" occur again this time, the Returning Officer won't be able to come out of the counting room safely.
Instead, he said, the situation in Bihar could spiral out of control, as has happened in Nepal. He said that the people of Bihar are apprehensive, and many people will take to the streets.
Questioning the EC's credibility, the RJD leader said that the EC's credibility has been tarnished, adding that the public fears that there will be more dishonesty this time, given the way returning officers have been posted for the Bihar elections. He reiterated that if there is a repetition of 2020, Bihar could witness a Nepal-like scenario.
"If the same misdeed you committed in 2020 — where no one knew anything about anyone for four hours — happens again, either my candidate or the returning officer will be exposed. I want to warn you. The entire state's public will hit the streets, and we will witness the same scenes you saw in Nepal," said the RJD MLC.
Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Tejashwi Yadav had also expressed his apprehensions about irregularities during the vote count. In a press conference in Patna on Wednesday, he said, "They will make every effort to slow down the counting. They won't take any action where incidents occur, and instead organise military flag marches throughout Bihar."
