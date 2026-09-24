ETV Bharat / bharat

If There Can Be A Housewife, There Can Also Be House Husband: Madurai Bench

Madurai: “If there can be a housewife, there can also be a house husband.” The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court made the observation while disposing of a matrimonial dispute involving a doctor couple, saying that greater sharing of domestic responsibilities could help strengthen marriage and the family structure.

The case involved a doctor couple from Tiruvannamalai, who had filed separate appeals before the Madurai Bench challenging orders passed by the Family Court in Theni.

A Division Bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi heard the appeals.

According to the court's order, the couple were working at Sri Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital in Puducherry when they got married in 2011. They had a son in 2012. The wife subsequently stayed with her parents to take care of the child while the husband pursued higher studies in cardiology.

The couple had a second child in 2016. They lived together after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but differences subsequently developed between them.

The wife approached the Family Court seeking restitution of conjugal rights, while the husband sought divorce. After both petitions were dismissed, the couple approached the High Court with separate appeals.

While dealing with the dispute, the Bench made observations on the division of responsibilities within a family.

“In our culture, the family is the fundamental unit. The responsibility of earning an income and the responsibility of maintaining the household deserve equal respect,” the court observed.

The Bench noted that women may perceive marriage as an obstacle to their career opportunities and observed that the number of unmarried women was increasing.

“This situation could change if husbands shared domestic responsibilities. If a ‘housewife’ role exists, a ‘house-husband’ role can also exist,” the judges said.