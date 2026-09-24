If There Can Be A Housewife, There Can Also Be House Husband: Madurai Bench
The term ‘homemaker’ is gender-neutral, and referred to SC's repeated recognition of the economic value of work performed by a wife as a homemaker: HC.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Madurai: “If there can be a housewife, there can also be a house husband.” The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court made the observation while disposing of a matrimonial dispute involving a doctor couple, saying that greater sharing of domestic responsibilities could help strengthen marriage and the family structure.
The case involved a doctor couple from Tiruvannamalai, who had filed separate appeals before the Madurai Bench challenging orders passed by the Family Court in Theni.
A Division Bench comprising Justices G R Swaminathan and M D Sumathi heard the appeals.
According to the court's order, the couple were working at Sri Venkateshwara Medical College Hospital in Puducherry when they got married in 2011. They had a son in 2012. The wife subsequently stayed with her parents to take care of the child while the husband pursued higher studies in cardiology.
The couple had a second child in 2016. They lived together after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but differences subsequently developed between them.
The wife approached the Family Court seeking restitution of conjugal rights, while the husband sought divorce. After both petitions were dismissed, the couple approached the High Court with separate appeals.
While dealing with the dispute, the Bench made observations on the division of responsibilities within a family.
“In our culture, the family is the fundamental unit. The responsibility of earning an income and the responsibility of maintaining the household deserve equal respect,” the court observed.
The Bench noted that women may perceive marriage as an obstacle to their career opportunities and observed that the number of unmarried women was increasing.
“This situation could change if husbands shared domestic responsibilities. If a ‘housewife’ role exists, a ‘house-husband’ role can also exist,” the judges said.
The Bench further observed that if such an arrangement became a social norm, it could contribute to preserving marriage and the family structure.
The court also pointed out that the term ‘homemaker’ is gender-neutral, and referred to the Supreme Court's repeated recognition of the economic value of the work performed by a wife as a homemaker.
₹2.5 Crore Settlement
During the proceedings, the husband agreed to pay ₹2.5 crore to the wife, keeping the welfare of their children in mind. The wife also agreed to the arrangement.
Based on the mutual consent of the parties, the High Court granted divorce and disposed of the appeals.
The husband was directed to pay ₹1.5 crore to the wife within three months of receiving a copy of the order. The amount is to be deposited into her bank account.
The court also directed that ₹50 lakh each be deposited in the names of the two children within one year.
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