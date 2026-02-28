If the Foundation Crumbles: Court Questions PMLA’s Prolonged Pre-Trial Jail While Acquitting Kejriwal
Beyond the acquittals, the court delivered a pointed caution against the misuse of stringent provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
By Krishnanand
New Delhi: In a significant ruling with far-reaching implications for criminal prosecutions involving political leaders, a special CBI court in New Delhi acquitted all 23 accused in the alleged irregularities surrounding Delhi’s Excise Policy for 2021–22, framed by the then Kejriwal government. Beyond the acquittals, the court delivered a pointed caution against the misuse of stringent provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
In recent years, several prominent political figures, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have faced action under the anti-money laundering law and spent substantial periods in custody. With the acquittal of Aam Aadmi Party leaders and others in the main corruption case prosecuted by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act, attention has now shifted to the parallel money laundering case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the PMLA.
What Happens to the Money Laundering Case?
In the final ten paragraphs (1124–1133) of its judgment, the trial court addressed the potential misuse of PMLA provisions. It relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary v. Union of India, which established that if the predicate (scheduled) offence does not survive — whether due to discharge, acquittal, quashing, or closure — a money laundering charge cannot stand independently.
Quoting this principle, the court observed: “The offence under the PMLA is thus not autonomous in its origin, but is inextricably linked to the existence of a legally sustainable scheduled offence. The predicate offence constitutes the foundational edifice upon which the allegation of money laundering rests; if the foundation crumbles, the superstructure must necessarily fall.”
In practical terms, this means that if the primary corruption case collapses, the ED’s prosecution for laundering alleged “proceeds of crime” based on that case cannot continue.
In the Delhi Excise Policy matter, the CBI had alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy that supposedly caused financial losses to the government. However, after scrutinising the evidence — including documentary material and witness testimony — the court rejected the prosecution’s narrative. It concluded that “the theory of an overarching conspiracy, so emphatically projected, stands completely dismantled when tested against the evidentiary record.”
The court further held that “the prosecution's case does not disclose even the threshold of a prima facie suspicion, far less the ‘grave suspicion’ mandated by settled principles of criminal jurisprudence.” As a result, the case, as presented by the CBI, failed to survive judicial scrutiny.
Constitutional Significance and Misuse of PMLA
Under the heading “Constitutional Significance,” the court went beyond the facts of the case to highlight systemic concerns about the potential misuse of the PMLA. It noted: “Before parting with the order, it becomes necessary for this Court to record a concern of considerable constitutional significance.”
The court described a “grave and recurring dilemma” in which individual liberty is imperilled by PMLA prosecutions based on the presumption that certain funds constitute ‘proceeds of crime’ linked to a scheduled offence. The concern intensifies when accused persons are arrested and subjected to the Act’s stringent twin bail conditions, often leading to prolonged pre-trial detention.
The court observed that in several cases, the ED files prosecution complaints to avoid the statutory consequences of default bail, even when investigations into the predicate offence remain incomplete. This can result in money laundering proceedings advancing — sometimes even reaching the stage of arguments — while the foundational offence is still under investigation and no charge-sheet has been filed.
The court described this as an ‘anomalous situation’ raising serious constitutional concerns, since PMLA proceedings are contingent on the survival of the scheduled offence. If the predicate offence ultimately fails, the very basis of the money laundering prosecution will eventually collapse too.
Invoking Article 21 of the Constitution, the court stressed that any deprivation of liberty must be “just, fair, and reasonable.” It said a procedure that allows prolonged incarceration based on provisional and untested allegations risks becoming punitive rather than investigative. Liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, the court warned, cannot truly be restored by a subsequent acquittal after years of unwarranted detention.
Bail, Liberty and Constitutional Balance
The court also referred to the Supreme Court’s ruling in Manish Sisodia v. State (NCT of Delhi), which recognised that prolonged and indefinite incarceration without trial is a relevant factor in granting bail. It cautioned that continued detention in such circumstances amounts to “placing the cart before the horse,” where pre-trial custody effectively substitutes punishment.
Emphasising the need for constitutional balance, the court stated that the legitimacy of the PMLA regime depends not on the severity of its provisions, but on their fair, proportionate and constitutionally informed application. The balance between investigative powers and the right to life and personal liberty is a “constitutional command,” and not a matter of legislative charity. Any failure to maintain this balance, it warned, undermines both the rule of law and public confidence in the justice system.
Concluding its order, the court invoked Martin Luther King Jr., reminding that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” alongside the maxim fiat justitia ruat caelum, which means - let justice be done though the heavens may fall.
In doing so, the trial court not only cleared all 23 accused persons in the excise policy case but also delivered a broader message: anti-money laundering laws, however stringent, must operate within the constitutional limits, ensuring that the fight against economic crime does not come at the cost of fundamental liberties.
