If the Foundation Crumbles: Court Questions PMLA’s Prolonged Pre-Trial Jail While Acquitting Kejriwal

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others greets supporters after Kejriwal and Sisodia were discharged by a Delhi court in a liquor policy case, at party office, in New Delhi on Friday. ( PTI )

By Krishnanand

New Delhi: In a significant ruling with far-reaching implications for criminal prosecutions involving political leaders, a special CBI court in New Delhi acquitted all 23 accused in the alleged irregularities surrounding Delhi’s Excise Policy for 2021–22, framed by the then Kejriwal government. Beyond the acquittals, the court delivered a pointed caution against the misuse of stringent provisions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

In recent years, several prominent political figures, including former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, have faced action under the anti-money laundering law and spent substantial periods in custody. With the acquittal of Aam Aadmi Party leaders and others in the main corruption case prosecuted by the CBI under the Prevention of Corruption Act, attention has now shifted to the parallel money laundering case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the PMLA.

What Happens to the Money Laundering Case?

In the final ten paragraphs (1124–1133) of its judgment, the trial court addressed the potential misuse of PMLA provisions. It relied on the Supreme Court’s ruling in Vijay Madanlal Choudhary v. Union of India, which established that if the predicate (scheduled) offence does not survive — whether due to discharge, acquittal, quashing, or closure — a money laundering charge cannot stand independently.

Quoting this principle, the court observed: “The offence under the PMLA is thus not autonomous in its origin, but is inextricably linked to the existence of a legally sustainable scheduled offence. The predicate offence constitutes the foundational edifice upon which the allegation of money laundering rests; if the foundation crumbles, the superstructure must necessarily fall.”

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal greets supporters during a roadshow after he along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others were discharged by a Delhi court in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi on Friday (PTI)

In practical terms, this means that if the primary corruption case collapses, the ED’s prosecution for laundering alleged “proceeds of crime” based on that case cannot continue.

In the Delhi Excise Policy matter, the CBI had alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy that supposedly caused financial losses to the government. However, after scrutinising the evidence — including documentary material and witness testimony — the court rejected the prosecution’s narrative. It concluded that “the theory of an overarching conspiracy, so emphatically projected, stands completely dismantled when tested against the evidentiary record.”

The court further held that “the prosecution's case does not disclose even the threshold of a prima facie suspicion, far less the ‘grave suspicion’ mandated by settled principles of criminal jurisprudence.” As a result, the case, as presented by the CBI, failed to survive judicial scrutiny.