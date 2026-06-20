ETV Bharat / bharat

If Tamil Nadu Moves For Talks On Mekedatu Issue, We’re Ready: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said if Tamil Nadu moves for bilateral talks, Karnataka will definitely use this opportunity to resolve the long-pending issues related to the Mekedatu project.

"We are ready to hold talks with Tamil Nadu," said Reddy while speaking at Vidhana Soudha. "Our Chief Minister has already made it clear that the Karnataka government is fully prepared to hold discussions with Tamil Nadu if it comes forward for talks."

The Mekedatu project is an ambitious project, he said. “A new dam needs to be built. This is only for storage. It will not be useful for agriculture," he added.

"In a normal water year, Karnataka has to release 177.25 TMC (thousand million cubic) of water annually to the state of Tamil Nadu in Biligundlu. The flow that Karnataka has to ensure to Tamil Nadu in the month of June is 9.19 TMC of water in Biligundlu. In the current water year (2026-27), the flow of water measured in the month of June in Biligundlu is 2.068 TMC," he said.

Reddy said the people of Tamil Nadu have made a decision. They filed a review petition. That too has been rejected. “A dam should be built, 67 TMC of water will be stored in it. This can supply 400 megawatts of electricity. We have only 16 TMC of water. Let us give Tamil Nadu whatever water is allotted. Let us keep as much water as we need. At present, the water level is low because there is not much rain," he said.

"In the federal system, every state has the right to protect its interests. However, it is sad that Tamil Nadu has reacted to the Mekedatu project. This matter has already been settled in the Supreme Court. Since the Supreme Court has rejected Tamil Nadu's petition, there is no obstacle for the Central Government officials, including the Central Water Commission (CWC). Therefore, the CWC can examine the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project," he said.

The minister said the Karnataka government has already cleared all the legal hurdles. "We have already submitted our DPR to the CWC. Our DPR is being reviewed by various directorates of the CWC and we are coordinating and following up with the CWC to take this project forward," he said.

Responding to the question whether the state is facing water shortage, he replied, "There has been no water problem for two months now. Today, the inflow of KRS is 11 TMC. Today, there is 5 TMC in Kabini reservoir. There is an excess of 3 TMC, leaving drinking water."