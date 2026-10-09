ETV Bharat / bharat

If SIR Not Complete Before Notification, Conduct Polls As Per Old Rolls: SC On AP Local Body Polls

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday made it clear that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls cannot be a ground to delay local body elections in Andhra Pradesh, clearing the way for elections in the state.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said that polls should be conducted using the existing electoral rolls if the revised SIR rolls are not published before the election notification.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana, issued the clarification while hearing a challenge to Andhra Pradesh High Court’s October 1 order directing the State Election Commission (SEC) and the state government to expeditiously commence the process of holding elections to rural and urban local bodies, preferably within six weeks. The bench said that if the panchayat and civic body polls are announced before the publication of the final SIR of electoral rolls, the earlier voters' lists must be used for such elections.