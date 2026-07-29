ETV Bharat / bharat

'If PoK Is Yours, Why Not Speak Up'? Farooq Abdullah Questions PM Modi's Silence Over Killings In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir

Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) that has reportedly killed 30 people.

“I request the Prime Minister and foreign minister (External affairs minister) that they speak so much and claim that (PoK) is part of India. But if that is yours, why don’t they issue any statement and talk on it to stop things happening there? I did not hear them speaking so far on the issue,” Farooq said while talking to reporters in Srinagar.

Thirty people were reported killed in the violence that marred the assembly elections in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the last two days. The region has been in the grip of unrest since June after authorities proscribed Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The organisation comprises traders and civil society bodies is spearheading protests over electoral reforms in the region to prevent the reservation of seats for outsiders.

The PoK Supreme Court ruled that 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan are constitutionally protected and cannot be abolished without a constitutional amendment.

Authorities have cut off the region by suspending internet access in the region to prevent protests.Amnesty International on Tuesday called for Pakistani authorities to lift the communications blackout.