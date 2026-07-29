'If PoK Is Yours, Why Not Speak Up'? Farooq Abdullah Questions PM Modi's Silence Over Killings In Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
The former J&K CM also urged the United Nations Human Rights Council to dispatch a team to the region to investigate the killings.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the violence in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) that has reportedly killed 30 people.
“I request the Prime Minister and foreign minister (External affairs minister) that they speak so much and claim that (PoK) is part of India. But if that is yours, why don’t they issue any statement and talk on it to stop things happening there? I did not hear them speaking so far on the issue,” Farooq said while talking to reporters in Srinagar.
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: On the situation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), JK National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah says, "I have spoken about this many times. I have appealed that the United Nations Human Rights Commission should visit the region, assess the… pic.twitter.com/L3LZs90gNs— IANS (@ians_india) July 29, 2026
Thirty people were reported killed in the violence that marred the assembly elections in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the last two days. The region has been in the grip of unrest since June after authorities proscribed Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC). The organisation comprises traders and civil society bodies is spearheading protests over electoral reforms in the region to prevent the reservation of seats for outsiders.
The PoK Supreme Court ruled that 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan are constitutionally protected and cannot be abolished without a constitutional amendment.
Authorities have cut off the region by suspending internet access in the region to prevent protests.Amnesty International on Tuesday called for Pakistani authorities to lift the communications blackout.
Abdullah reiterated his call for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to dispatch a team to investigate the unrest.
“I requested the UN Human Rights Commission to visit the region and see the problems of the people there. They should address the issues of people,” Abdullah said.
The former chief minister, replying to the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha’s remarks that 90 percent of 5000 hotels constructed in the last six years in Kashmir are illegal, he said people are not relying on government jobs.
“Be thankful for those hotels that have come up. Tourists visit here. Where else would they stay? I have seen the time when tourists had to sleep in taxis, cars and even on the roads. Be thankful that people are now standing on their own feet instead of depending on government jobs,” Abdullah added.
In the face of Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) massive stir in Delhi which led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister, he said that the families of those booked in different cases were being harassed. He described it as a serious issue, requiring immediate attention.
“The families are being harassed. This is a big issue and the government must take it seriously,” he added.
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