If Pakistan Provokes India Again, Operation Sindoor 2.0 Will Be Deadlier: Top Indian Army Officer

Speaking to the media on the occasion of the Mega ex-servicemen rally here, General Katiyar said that although there has been a huge change in warfare technology since the 1965 war, the courage, passion and determination of the Indian Army are still as strong today. He said that Pakistan recently tried to attack Jammu and Pathankot airbases through drones, but our anti-air defence systems thwarted every attempt.

Jammu: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) of the Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj K Katiyar on Tuesday warned Pakistan, saying that if the neighbouring country dares to attack Indian soil again, the response will be more devastating and decisive than ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“If Pakistan attacks again, the response will be more devastating and destructive than ‘Operation Sindoor’. Unless Pakistan changes its mindset, it will have to face similar consequences,” he said. He further said that the Indian Army was ready for any challenge and if required, “Operation Sindoor 2.0” will be launched, which will prove to be more destructive than ever.

According to him, in Operation Sindoor, terrorist structures were destroyed and Pakistani air bases and hideouts were targeted. Today, our capability is more modern and targeted than ever.

The Western Command chief said that the administration, ex-servicemen and the local population played a major role in the success of Operation Sindoor. He said that the Indian Army was fully prepared on the 740-km-long Line of Control, while the responsibility of the 240-km international border is entrusted to the Border Security Force.

He said that India will not compromise on its sovereignty and security at any cost, and if Pakistan makes any move, the response “will make history”.