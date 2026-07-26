ETV Bharat / bharat

'If Only Responsibility Had Been Fixed Earlier...': Why Did This Dehradun Family Weep After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation?

He said that while his daughter would never return, saving the life of another son or daughter in the future through the struggle would constitute the greatest victory.

Speaking to ETV Bharat , Rajesh described Saturday as an incredibly emotional day for his family. He recounted that his brother-in-law was the first to call and inform him of Pradhan's resignation. The atmosphere at home shifted instantly upon hearing the news, and family members wept as they remembered Riya, Rajesh said.

After losing his daughter, Rajesh had actively participated in the CJP's protest, traveling all the way from Dehradun to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Now that Pradhan has resigned, a mix of pain, satisfaction, and hope was clearly audible in Rajesh Thapa's voice.

Rajesh hailed Pradhan's resignation as a major victory for the students' struggle. He however said that had the responsibility been acknowledged earlier, his daughter might still be alive today. Riya is among many students, who died by suicide after being frustrated with the leak of the prestigious national-level medical entrance exam.

Dehradun: As Cockroach Janta Party protesters and the opposition thumped stages and congratulated students to celebrate Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation on Saturday amid protests against the NEET paper leak fiasco, hundreds of kilometres away in Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, Rajesh Thapa and his family wept remembering his young daughter Riya, who had ended her life after the paper leak.

welcomed Pradhan's resignation and thanked him for finally acknowledging the students' pain. However, he also expressed a wish that such sensitivity had been shown sooner.

"Had the students been listened to and responsibility fixed at that time, perhaps my daughter wouldn't have left me. Students from across the country have been the real strength of this entire movement, consistently raising their voices for so long."

While congratulating youth involved in the movement, Rajesh stated that although his daughter is no longer in this world, he hopes that no student in the future will be driven to take the extreme step of suicide out of such despair. According to him, this battle was not merely about a single exam or a minister's resignation; it was a fight to safeguard the trust and future of crores of the country's youth.

Rajesh’s voice choked with emotion several times as he recalled the days following his daughter's death. He said that after Riya's death, the entire family was completely shattered.

“In the period leading up to the funeral and the 'Tehravin' (post-death ritual), I couldn't figure out how to move forward with life. I was also constantly worried about the other children at home. That was when I noticed the nationwide movement against paper leaks,”recalled.

Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh hold the third round of talks with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka in New Delhi on Saturday (IANS)

“Students across various cities were taking to the streets, and many social activists were raising their voices in support of the youth. I felt that I, too, should become a part of this fight for justice for my daughter. Consequently, I stepped out of my home and began actively participating in the movement."

Rajesh said that driven by this resolve, he traveled from Dehradun to Jantar Mantar in Delhi. He had also recently participated in the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) event organized by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun. While sharing his anguish from the stage at that event, he expressed the hope that no other family would ever have to endure the pain his family had suffered.

Dehradun's Rajesh Thapa (R) interacts with Congress MP and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi after daughter's suicide at 'Chhatron ki Goonj' event (ETV Bharat)

Recalling that event, he said, "While I was on stage, someone in the crowd was holding up a photograph of my daughter, Riya. As soon as my eyes fell on that picture, I felt as though my daughter was standing right there, looking at me. At that moment, I couldn't hold back my emotions and broke down."

It is worth noting that the CJP had been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar for quite some time over the NEET paper leak row. A primary demand of the Cockroach Janata Party was the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Finally, on Saturday, July 25, Pradhan resigned from the post of Education Minister, bringing the CJP's protest to an end.