ETV Bharat / bharat

If Noise Regulations Are Followed, Don't Interfere With Any Of 5 Azaan Prayers: Allahabad High Court

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court has directed the Saharanpur police and district administration not to interfere with the right to recite the azaan (call to prayer) five times a day at Aisha Mosque, provided that noise pollution regulations and the Court's previous orders are adhered to. However, the prescribed noise limits and timings regarding the use of loudspeakers must be observed.

They contended that despite earlier court rulings, officials were denying them permission to use loudspeakers. Opposing the plea, the state government stated that no one was being prevented from reciting the azaan ; the objection was solely regarding the manner in which loudspeakers are used. Their use must comply with the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

The order was issued by a division bench, comprising justices Ajit Kumar and Garima Prasad, while disposing of a petition filed by six individuals, including Shahnawaz Khan. The petitioners had sought permission to use loudspeakers for the azaan five times a day at the mosque.

The UP government cited a 2020 High Court judgment in the case of 'Afzal Ansari and two others Vs State of Uttar Pradesh and others'. That ruling had held that while the azaan may be an integral part of Islam, delivering it via loudspeakers or other sound-amplifying devices is not an essential religious practice. A muezzin can recite the azaan using his own voice, without the aid of sound-amplifying devices.

The High Court stated that the use of sound-amplifying devices is subject to the law, public health considerations, and noise pollution regulations. Permission for their use cannot be granted between 10 pm and 6 am.

The petitioners assured the Court that they would comply with the regulations and the previous judgment. Consequently, the Court directed them to file a notarised affidavit.

The Court stated that once the affidavit is filed, the police and district administration shall not interfere with the right to recite the azaan five times a day at Aisha Mosque. However, in the event of a violation of the terms of the affidavit, the officials will be free to take action in accordance with the law.