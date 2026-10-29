'If Nehru, Indira Can Be Given': BJP MP Demands Bharat Ratna For PM Modi
Vikramjit Singh Sahney said PM Modi deserved the honour as his 25 years of public service "represented an extraordinary journey of commitment to the nation".
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:38 AM IST
New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his "dedication and unconditional service to the nation".
Sahney, a former Aam Aadmi Party MP, made the remarks in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated a 76-painting exhibition here themed on Mann Ki Baat dedicated to the prime minister's 25 years of public service.
While addressing the gathering at the exhibition, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab called the prime minister a "charismatic leader."
"I request that Shri Narendra Modi be conferred the Bharat Ratna. If Jawaharlal Nehru can be given, Indira Gandhi can be given… then PM Modi, who raised India's profile in the G20 and BRICS over 25 years, deserves the highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna," Sahney said.
"PM Modi's 25 years of public service represents an extraordinary journey of commitment to the nation," he added. The MP also lauded PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for giving the slogan of "drug-free India".
Nehru was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955, while Indira Gandhi got it in 1971. The father-daughter duo were sitting prime ministers when they received the award.
Sahney described the exhibition, which featured 76 paintings by artist Manjit Singh, as a profound tribute to the Prime Minister’s "sustained commitment to public service and the people of India." Sahney, with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, had switched sides in April and joined the BJP.
In a post on X, Sahney said, "I firmly believe PM Shri @narendramodi Ji deserves the Bharat Ratna for his 25 years of unwavering dedication and unconditional service to Bharat. Honoured to host ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – A Painting Exhibition, inaugurated by Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, celebrating PM Shri @narendramodi."
I firmly believe PM Shri @narendramodi Ji deserves the Bharat Ratna for his 25 years of unwavering dedication and unconditional service to Bharat. Honoured to host ‘Mann Ki Baat’ – A Painting Exhibition, inaugurated by Hon’ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji, celebrating PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s remarkable journey from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister. 76 paintings. 25 years of selfless service. One extraordinary journey of transforming Bharat. 🇮🇳 @blsanthosh @NitinNabin @BJP4India @PMOIndia— Vikramjit Singh MP (@vikramsahney) October 28, 2026
"Ji’s remarkable journey from Gujarat CM to Prime Minister. 76 paintings. 25 years of selfless service. One extraordinary journey of transforming Bharat," he added. The exhibition, organised by World Punjabi Organisation, showcases 76 paintings by Manjit Singh, reflecting the prime minister's 25 years of public service, the organisers said.
In a message on X, Shah said, "Today, I participated in the picture exhibition based on 'Mann Ki Baat' organised by the World Punjabi Organisation in New Delhi." He said the world's largest public dialogue program, Mann Ki Baat, is a living example of nation-building through public participation.
आज नई दिल्ली में विश्व पंजाबी संगठन द्वारा आयोजित 'मन की बात' पर आधारित चित्र प्रदर्शनी में सम्मिलित हुआ। विश्व का सबसे बड़ा जन-संवाद कार्यक्रम #MannKiBaat जन-भागीदारी से राष्ट्रनिर्माण का जीवंत उदाहरण है। मोदी जी ने इसके माध्यम से प्रसिद्धि से दूर रहकर देश के कोने-कोने में काम कर रहे अनगिनत नायकों को पहचान दी है और 'बेटी बचाओ-बेटी पढ़ाओ', खादी व स्वच्छता से लेकर जल संरक्षण तक अनेक विषयों को जन-आंदोलन में बदला है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 28, 2026
"Through it, Modi has recognised countless unsung heroes working in every corner of the country away from the limelight and has transformed numerous issues, from 'Save the Daughter-Educate the Daughter', Khadi, and cleanliness to water conservation, into mass movements," he said.
The Home Minister felicitated artist Manjit Singh at the event. Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the gallery, followed by a short film on the prime minister's public service. Welcoming the dignitaries, Sahney called the exhibition a tribute to Modi's sustained commitment to public service and the people of India.
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