ETV Bharat / bharat

'If Nehru, Indira Can Be Given': BJP MP Demands Bharat Ratna For PM Modi

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday proposed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his "dedication and unconditional service to the nation".

Sahney, a former Aam Aadmi Party MP, made the remarks in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated a 76-painting exhibition here themed on Mann Ki Baat dedicated to the prime minister's 25 years of public service.

While addressing the gathering at the exhibition, the Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab called the prime minister a "charismatic leader."

"I request that Shri Narendra Modi be conferred the Bharat Ratna. If Jawaharlal Nehru can be given, Indira Gandhi can be given… then PM Modi, who raised India's profile in the G20 and BRICS over 25 years, deserves the highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna," Sahney said.

"PM Modi's 25 years of public service represents an extraordinary journey of commitment to the nation," he added. The MP also lauded PM Modi and Home Minister Shah for giving the slogan of "drug-free India".

Nehru was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955, while Indira Gandhi got it in 1971. The father-daughter duo were sitting prime ministers when they received the award.

Sahney described the exhibition, which featured 76 paintings by artist Manjit Singh, as a profound tribute to the Prime Minister’s "sustained commitment to public service and the people of India." Sahney, with six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, had switched sides in April and joined the BJP.