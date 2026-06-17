ETV Bharat / bharat

'If India Were Attacked, We Would Be There': Trump; Calls PM Modi 'Angel', 'Tough Negotiator'

New Delhi: The relations between India and the US may not have been cordial of late but the camaraderie between the nations' leaders was on show during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Evian in France.

US President Donald Trump, who once labelled India as a 'dead economy', heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming him a 'tough trader' but as nice as an 'angel'.

Trump also asserted that Washington would always be there for New Delhi even though the countries do not have a formal defence agreement. "We don't have a formal (defence) contract... But if they (India) were attacked, we would be there to help," Trump said.

He said, "Now, if there is a new leader, I am not sure about it. But if they are attacked and he (Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help."

Trump called Prime Minister Modi a tough 'trader' and 'negotiator', a phrase he has often used in the past to highlight Modi's persona of a strong operator behind the scenes. During the interaction, Trump stressed that PM Modi's appearance often catches people off guard.