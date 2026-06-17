'If India Were Attacked, We Would Be There': Trump; Calls PM Modi 'Angel', 'Tough Negotiator'
Trump said PM Modi "is as tough as he is a killer." He said the Prime Minister "looks so good and gets you by surprise."
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The relations between India and the US may not have been cordial of late but the camaraderie between the nations' leaders was on show during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Evian in France.
US President Donald Trump, who once labelled India as a 'dead economy', heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming him a 'tough trader' but as nice as an 'angel'.
Trump also asserted that Washington would always be there for New Delhi even though the countries do not have a formal defence agreement. "We don't have a formal (defence) contract... But if they (India) were attacked, we would be there to help," Trump said.
He said, "Now, if there is a new leader, I am not sure about it. But if they are attacked and he (Modi) is the leader, we are going to be there to help."
Trump called Prime Minister Modi a tough 'trader' and 'negotiator', a phrase he has often used in the past to highlight Modi's persona of a strong operator behind the scenes. During the interaction, Trump stressed that PM Modi's appearance often catches people off guard.
Sharing my remarks during the meeting with President Trump.@POTUS @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/48Jqv6uka0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2026
"He's a very tough negotiator... You look at this man. I'll give you a lesson. He's the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice, like an angel," Trump said. The US President, however, was quick to add that Modi's gentle appearance should not be mistaken for weakness.
"Actually, he's as tough as he is a killer... But he looks so good. So he gets you by surprise. But there are a few people like this. People say he's such a nice man. I said he's very tough. He's a tough trader," Trump said. The POTUS recalled the 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston, Texas and highlighted the Prime Minister’s political and negotiating skills.
Trump further expressed confidence in India's growing global influence. “I think India plays a big role in everything. As long as he (Modi) is the leader, India is going to play a big role,” he said. Trump also said he will visit India in the near future.
While Trump did not fail to entertain with his histrionics, PM Modi stressed continuity in India-US ties. Modi focused on maritime security, underlining that security of seafarers must be prioritised. He highlighted that lakhs of Indian seafarers are active across global trade routes and play a crucial role in sustaining international commerce.
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