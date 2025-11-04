ETV Bharat / bharat

If HIRE Bill In US Becomes Reality, It Will Light A Fire In Indian Economy: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said a bill introduced in the US Senate proposing a 25 per cent tax on any American person making an outsourcing payment will "light a fire in the Indian economy" if it becomes a reality.

The opposition party said the bill reflects a growing mindset in the US that while blue-collar jobs were "lost" to China, white-collar jobs should not be "lost to India."

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, made the remarks, referring to the Halting International Relocation of Employment Act, or HIRE Act Bill, introduced on October 6 by Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio. The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Finance, he said on X.

The bill proposes a 25 per cent tax on any US person making an outsourcing payment, defined as "any money paid by a US company or taxpayer to a foreign person whose work benefits consumers in the United States," he said. The bill has a direct and deep impact on India's IT services, BPO, consulting and GCCs (global capability centres), Ramesh said.