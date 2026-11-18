ETV Bharat / bharat

‘If HC Judgment Not Halted, All Pillars Will Acquire Religious Character’: TN To SC In Thiruparankundram Row

New Delhi: Seeking an urgent stay on a Madras High Court order permitting the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam near a dargah on Thiruparankundram hill, the Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that allowing the verdict to stand could pave the way for thousands of survey pillars to acquire a religious character.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented the Tamil Nadu government before the bench. During the hearing, Sankaranarayanan urged the bench not to expand the court's jurisdiction, otherwise thousands of survey pillars in the country will start becoming religious.

The senior counsel contended that the pillar in question came into existence for a completely different purpose and was not a Deepathoon (stone pillar) meant for lighting the temple lamp.

He said that their fear as a state is that if the judgment remains undisturbed, all these pillars will find religious colours and people will start doing these things.

The state government had sought a stay on the HC’s decision in January this year. The HC upheld a December 2025 single-judge order directing the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple management to light the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar (located about 50 metres from the Sikandar Badusha Dargah as per the High Court). The HC declined to entertain state's apprehensions of public-order disturbance as an “imaginary ghost” and held that the pillar stood on temple land.

Sankaranarayanan stressed that the only place where the lamp has traditionally been lit is at the Uchi Pillaiyar Temple (also referred to as the Deepa Mandapam site).

Justice Kumar queried Sankaranarayanan, “this area belongs to the temple?”, and further asked, “According to you, you are asserting your ownership?” A senior counsel from the other side quipped that the collector is not sure where the state’s land. “This is question that had not been framed by anybody at any stage…your lordships question whether state is asserting ownership, I can’t just off the cuff (given an answer)…let me get instructions…I do not think state asserting ownership to this land, that question has not arisen…”, said Sankaranarayanan.

Sankaranarayanan cited photographs and a drone image of the hill, pointing out the Subramaniaswamy Temple at the foothill and the dargah on the other side.