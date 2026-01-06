ETV Bharat / bharat

‘If Haryana Govt Can Show One-time Magnanimity’, SC In Ashoka University Professor Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the Haryana government may consider showing a “one-time magnanimity” towards Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, facing criminal investigation for two contentious social media posts on Operation Sindoor, by withholding sanction for his criminal prosecution.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The bench was informed that the state government is yet to grant sanction, since August 2025, following the filing of the chargesheet against the professor in the trial court.

During the hearing, additional solicitor general S V Raju, representing the Haryana government, contended before the bench that though chargesheet was filed in August 2025, no sanction has been given by the state government so far and the trial cannot proceed. Raju requested the court to grant him more time to have clear instructions as to whether the state government is inclined not to grant sanction as a one-time magnanimity and close the issue.

“If suppose, the competent authority taking a view….taking a lenient view, the issue can be closed and, in that case, we need not go into the merit….”, said the CJI. The apex court orally remarked that it expects that Mahmudabad will behave responsibly during this period. The CJI suggested that the issue can be “given a burial” or closed as a “one-time magnanimity” and added “we are quite sure he will behave responsibly”.