ETV Bharat / bharat

If Doors Of SC Are Being Closed On People, Its A Misfortune On Constitution And Democracy: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government, the Election Commission, and the judiciary.

Raut told reporters, "Gyanesh Kumar will have to go, and he certainly will." The Congress Party leaders staged protests in Delhi on Monday, while the SS (UBT) and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena youth leaders too will hold their protests in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray have been actively participating in various protests since July, held against alleged vote theft.

Raut stated that efforts are being made to prevent the illegal arrest of protesters. "While activists were being detained by the police, Aaditya Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, and Shiv Sainiks visited police stations to question the authorities regarding the detentions of protesters," said Raut.

Raut also expressed displeasure over the refusal of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Opposition members. Raut argued, "If the opposition receives no response while knocking on the doors of constitutional institutions to seek justice regarding alleged vote theft and irregularities in voter lists, then citizens have no alternative but to take to the streets to protect our democracy."

Raut further stated that the CJI's stand of refusing to meet leaders of the opposition has shocked millions of citizens who are fighting for democracy. He alleged that the Narendra Modi government has appointed their own party people to every constitutional institution.

"Our attempts to meet the Chief Justice were to personally explain to him the deliberate process undertaken to steal votes and the deliberate removal of millions of Indians. Even this right to audience has been denied to us," Raut alleged.