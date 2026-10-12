If Doors Of SC Are Being Closed On People, Its A Misfortune On Constitution And Democracy: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut stated that efforts are being made to prevent the illegal arrest of protesters in Mumbai.
Published : October 12, 2026 at 3:56 PM IST
Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing agitation against the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government, the Election Commission, and the judiciary.
Raut told reporters, "Gyanesh Kumar will have to go, and he certainly will." The Congress Party leaders staged protests in Delhi on Monday, while the SS (UBT) and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena youth leaders too will hold their protests in Shivaji Park, Mumbai. Aaditya Thackeray and Amit Thackeray have been actively participating in various protests since July, held against alleged vote theft.
Raut stated that efforts are being made to prevent the illegal arrest of protesters. "While activists were being detained by the police, Aaditya Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, and Shiv Sainiks visited police stations to question the authorities regarding the detentions of protesters," said Raut.
Raut also expressed displeasure over the refusal of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant to meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Opposition members. Raut argued, "If the opposition receives no response while knocking on the doors of constitutional institutions to seek justice regarding alleged vote theft and irregularities in voter lists, then citizens have no alternative but to take to the streets to protect our democracy."
Raut further stated that the CJI's stand of refusing to meet leaders of the opposition has shocked millions of citizens who are fighting for democracy. He alleged that the Narendra Modi government has appointed their own party people to every constitutional institution.
"Our attempts to meet the Chief Justice were to personally explain to him the deliberate process undertaken to steal votes and the deliberate removal of millions of Indians. Even this right to audience has been denied to us," Raut alleged.
"It appears as though all doors have been shut on us. The Supreme Court is the final recourse. However, even when this door is shut on us, it is a misfortune for the Constitution and democracy," he said.
Raut cited instances to show the alleged breach of ethics where judges have attended political events and social functions with the politicians. "We have seen politicians attend religious functions of judges and members of both sides attending events of each other. If judges have entered the political arena either before retirement or their resignation, then how valid is it for the CJI to deny opposition leaders a meeting with him?" questioned Raut.
Speaking about the protests in Mumbai, Raut appreciated Aaditya and Amit Thackeray's support to the students. He said their party is against forced arrests and detentions.
"We will not allow illegal arrests. Activists are reaching police stations under the leadership of Aaditya and Amit Thackeray to question the legality of police actions. The police have intercepted vehicles and stated that the police were being held accountable for rounding up protestors. We will not let a single activist be arrested illegally," Raut stated.
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