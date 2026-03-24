ETV Bharat / bharat

‘If CM Barges Into ED Raid, Will ED Inform The State Government, Headed By CM’, SC Asks WB

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally asked whether the Enforcement Directorate (ED) would inform the state government, headed by the West Bengal chief minister, if the CM barges in during an ED raid. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and NV Anjaria. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the West Bengal government before the bench.

The state government has raised preliminary objections regarding the maintainability of pleas filed by the ED and its officers under Article 32, seeking an investigation by the CBI into the alleged obstruction of the ED's raid of I-PAC, the political consultant of Trinamool Congress.

During the hearing, Sibal contended that if a public officer has been obstructed from performing his duties, then that officer can begin prosecution under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and ED cannot invoke Article 32 jurisdiction. It was submitted to the bench that the state police can investigate the matter regarding the alleged obstruction caused to the ED during the raid.

Justice Mishra orally asked Sibal if the chief minister barges in and if the CM commits any offence, the ED will inform the state government, which is headed by the CM. “If the CM barges in and commits an offence, according to your submissions, will ED inform the state government, whose chief minister has barged in. That is your argument, we have understood”, Justice Mishra told Sibal.

Sibal said Lordship is getting upset for no reason. Justice Mishra said he is not upset, but is just trying to explain to Sibal that the bench has understood his submission. “Your lordships are assuming that the CM has committed offences”, said Sibal, adding that it is an allegation and not a fact and the ED’s allegation against the West Bengal CM.