ETV Bharat / bharat

'If Boat Was So Dilapidated, Why Was It Allowed To Operate?': Survivors Of Jabalpur's Bargi Dam Cruise Capsize Tragedy Recall Horror

Jabalpur: As many as 41 people arrived at Khamariya Island, located within Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, to embark on a cruise ride at 5.30 pm on Thursday. Before setting off for the trip in the reservoir, there was a flurry of activity as everyone vied to take selfies and record social media reels. Gradually, everyone boarded the cruise vessel. Among the 41 passengers, there were 10-12 children. Only a handful of those on board were wearing life jackets.

Winds And Waves

Around 6 pm, the cruise vessel began to turn back toward the shore. At that very moment, strong winds began to blow. Amid lashing waves, tourists on board continued to take selfies and record videos. The cruise vessel echoed with the sounds of laughter and cheerful chatter, blissfully unaware that the moments later, the lives of most would end.

However, as the winds intensified further, some people began to feel apprehensive. Nevertheless, they reassured one another, saying that the wind speed would soon subside, urging everyone to simply enjoy the weather.

Shore No Longer Within Reach

The winds continued to gather strength. Driven by the gale-force winds, the waves in the Bargi Dam began to rise, surging and churning violently. As the cruise vessel began to sway precariously in the towering waves and fierce winds, some tourists pleaded with the pilot to steer the boat back towards the shore.

But by then, the shore was no longer within easy reach. And then, the cruise vessel began to struggle — unable to withstand the onslaught of nature. Even during these harrowing moments, some individuals continued to record videos uninterrupted.

Tourists Panic, Chaos Ensues

But around five minutes later, when shore was still out of sight and the storm continued to swell, the tourists became fearful. Chaos ensued, as they frantically demanded life jackets from the cruise staff. Out of the 41 people on board, only 10-12 tourists were wearing life jackets.