'If Boat Was So Dilapidated, Why Was It Allowed To Operate?': Survivors Of Jabalpur's Bargi Dam Cruise Capsize Tragedy Recall Horror
Among the 41 passengers, there were 10-12 children. Only a handful of those on board were wearing life jackets.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 12:04 PM IST
Jabalpur: As many as 41 people arrived at Khamariya Island, located within Jabalpur's Bargi Dam, to embark on a cruise ride at 5.30 pm on Thursday. Before setting off for the trip in the reservoir, there was a flurry of activity as everyone vied to take selfies and record social media reels. Gradually, everyone boarded the cruise vessel. Among the 41 passengers, there were 10-12 children. Only a handful of those on board were wearing life jackets.
Winds And Waves
Around 6 pm, the cruise vessel began to turn back toward the shore. At that very moment, strong winds began to blow. Amid lashing waves, tourists on board continued to take selfies and record videos. The cruise vessel echoed with the sounds of laughter and cheerful chatter, blissfully unaware that the moments later, the lives of most would end.
However, as the winds intensified further, some people began to feel apprehensive. Nevertheless, they reassured one another, saying that the wind speed would soon subside, urging everyone to simply enjoy the weather.
Shore No Longer Within Reach
The winds continued to gather strength. Driven by the gale-force winds, the waves in the Bargi Dam began to rise, surging and churning violently. As the cruise vessel began to sway precariously in the towering waves and fierce winds, some tourists pleaded with the pilot to steer the boat back towards the shore.
But by then, the shore was no longer within easy reach. And then, the cruise vessel began to struggle — unable to withstand the onslaught of nature. Even during these harrowing moments, some individuals continued to record videos uninterrupted.
Tourists Panic, Chaos Ensues
But around five minutes later, when shore was still out of sight and the storm continued to swell, the tourists became fearful. Chaos ensued, as they frantically demanded life jackets from the cruise staff. Out of the 41 people on board, only 10-12 tourists were wearing life jackets.
As children clung tightly to their parents, the boat began to wobble and suddenly, capsized. Among the people who managed to escape from the half-submerged boat, some managed to battle against the waves and swim to shore, as the boat vanished into the depths right before their eyes.
Life Jackets Retrieved Only As The Cruise Sank
Sangeeta Kori, one of the survivors who was visiting from Delhi, said, "I had come from Delhi to visit Jabalpur with my family. We enjoyed ourselves on the cruise for over half an hour. During our return journey, around 6 pm, the weather suddenly deteriorated. Strong winds picked up, and water began to flood the boat. It was only when the boat began to sink that attempts were made to retrieve the life jackets from the storage room. At that moment, pandemonium broke out among the passengers, leading to chaos and a desperate scramble for jackets."
'I Was Drowning... Don't Recall How I Reached Safety'
Syed Riaz Hussain, a resident of Jabalpur who survived the tragedy, recounts: "Death stared me in the face, yet I did not lose heart and strove to save myself." He had gone to enjoy a cruise ride with his family. While Syed survived, his relatives are missing.
"As I was drowning in the water, I don't even recall exactly when I managed to reach a specific spot on the dam structure. I remained stranded there for nearly two hours. The bodies of victims were visible floating in the dam's waters. Eventually, rescue teams spotted me, and I was saved," says Hussain.
'Why Was The Cruise Ship Allowed To Operate?'
The children of Manoj Sen, who lost his wife in the accident, are still unaware that their mother was lost forever the moment the cruise ship sank. The devastated survivor posed a poignant question: "If the cruise ship was in such a dilapidated condition, why was it allowed to operate at all? We were not provided with life jackets initially. Life jackets were distributed only after the situation had already taken a turn for the worse. Within just two minutes, the cruise ship filled with water and capsized."
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