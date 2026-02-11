‘IED To Target Punjab, Delhi’: Punjab Police Bust Pak-Backed Terror, Smuggling Modules; Three Held
The accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through social media and encrypted platforms.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Chandigarh: The Punjab Police claimed to have busted a Pakistan-backed terror module and foiled a “major terror plot” after recovering a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) and arresting one accused.
"In an intelligence-led operation, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, busts a Pakistan-backed terror module and foils a major terror plot with the recovery of one remote-controlled IED, a foreign-made pistol, and ammunition, and arrests one accused,” Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, wrote on X.
The preliminary probe indicated that the accused was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through encrypted platforms, the DGP said. “The terror consignment has been pushed across the border and retrieved from a designated location on the city outskirts. The IED was intended for targeted attacks in multiple states, including Punjab and Delhi,” he said.
In an intelligence-led operation, State Special Operations Cell (#SSOC), Amritsar busts a #Pakistan-backed terror module and foils a major terror plot with the recovery of one remote-controlled #IED, a foreign-made pistol, and ammunition, and arrests one accused.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) February 11, 2026
Preliminary… pic.twitter.com/KAFLdi5Mut
Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered at Police Station SSOC in Amritsar under relevant provisions of law. Further investigation is underway to dismantle the entire terror network.
Earlier, the Punjab Police arrested two accused in the cross-border arms smuggling case and recovered five modern pistols from their possession. The recovered weapons include Glock 9 mm and .30 bore pistols, the most dangerous weapons used in criminal activities.
The Director General of Police, Yadav, said that both the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and used social media to maintain contact and execute the entire conspiracy from the delivery of weapons to the transaction for the consignment.
“Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused are in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers, facilitating the cross-border supply of illegal arms through social media platforms,” he wrote on X.
In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehends two accused persons and recovers five sophisticated pistols, including Glock 9mm and .30 bore.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) February 11, 2026
Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused are in direct contact with #Pakistan-based smugglers,… pic.twitter.com/tR8xVXbXN0
“An FIR is registered under the Arms Act at PS Gate Hakima, Amritsar. Forward and backward linkages of the illegal arms network are being actively probed,” he wrote on X. “Punjab Police remains steadfast in its zero-tolerance approach against illegal arms trafficking and organised crime,” he adds.
Also Read