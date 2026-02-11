ETV Bharat / bharat

‘IED To Target Punjab, Delhi’: Punjab Police Bust Pak-Backed Terror, Smuggling Modules; Three Held

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police claimed to have busted a Pakistan-backed terror module and foiled a “major terror plot” after recovering a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) and arresting one accused.

"In an intelligence-led operation, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar, busts a Pakistan-backed terror module and foils a major terror plot with the recovery of one remote-controlled IED, a foreign-made pistol, and ammunition, and arrests one accused,” Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, wrote on X.

The preliminary probe indicated that the accused was in contact with a Pakistan-based handler through encrypted platforms, the DGP said. “The terror consignment has been pushed across the border and retrieved from a designated location on the city outskirts. The IED was intended for targeted attacks in multiple states, including Punjab and Delhi,” he said.