IED Blast In Chhattisgarh: Three DRG Jawans Killed, One Injured
During a de-mining drive near Kanker-Narayanpur border, an IED blast killed three DRG personnel and injured one, highlighting ongoing threats from Naxalite-planted explosives in Bastar.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Kanker: At least three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and another jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, police said.
The incident took place in a forest area under Chhotebethiya police station limits during a de-mining drive along the Kanker-Narayanpur border. The operation was launched to locate and neutralise explosives planted by Naxalites.
Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said the team was working in the Koroskoda area near the district border when the IED detonated. “Three DRG personnel, Inspector Sukhram Vatti, Constable Krishna Komra, and Constable Sanjay Gadhpale, died on the spot. Another jawan, Constable Parmanand Komra, was injured and is receiving advanced medical care,” he said.
Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences.
“Hundreds of IEDs hidden by Naxalites have been found and neutralised in recent months. But, this time the explosive detonated unexpectedly during defusing efforts, leading to the tragedy,” he said.
“IEDs planted in Bastar’s forests present a constant threat to security forces, causing casualties among police, civilians, and livestock,” Pattilingam added.
‘India is Naxal-free.'
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had declared India Naxal-free on March 30. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a debate on ‘India's decisive fight against Naxalism’, Shah had said Naxalism is about to end in India. He also paid tribute to the civilians and the security personnel, who lost their lives due to left-extremist violence.
Shah claimed that Naxalism or Maoism is only to grab power using arms. “Today, Naxalism has been almost eradicated from Bastar,” Shah said. “The people of Bastar were left behind precisely because the shadow of 'Red Terror' loomed over the region; that is why development failed to reach them. Today, that shadow has been lifted, and Bastar is now on the path of development.”
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