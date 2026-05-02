ETV Bharat / bharat

IED Blast In Chhattisgarh: Three DRG Jawans Killed, One Injured

Kanker: At least three personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed and another jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in a forest area under Chhotebethiya police station limits during a de-mining drive along the Kanker-Narayanpur border. The operation was launched to locate and neutralise explosives planted by Naxalites.

Images of deceased DRG jawans (Special arrangement)

Kanker Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said the team was working in the Koroskoda area near the district border when the IED detonated. “Three DRG personnel, Inspector Sukhram Vatti, Constable Krishna Komra, and Constable Sanjay Gadhpale, died on the spot. Another jawan, Constable Parmanand Komra, was injured and is receiving advanced medical care,” he said.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj Pattilingam expressed grief over the incident and offered condolences.