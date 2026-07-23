ETV Bharat / bharat

IDFC First Bank Scam: CBI Searches In Chandigarh, Ludhiana

New Delhi: The CBI has conducted searches at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Ludhiana in connection with the alleged Rs 657 crore misappropriation of funds from the IDFC First Bank accounts of Chandigarh Smart City Ltd. and Municipal Corporation Chandigarh, officials said on Thursday.

"The searches were conducted at five locations, including residential premises, business establishments of suspected beneficiaries of the defrauded funds belonging to Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), public servant Anubhav Mishra of CSCL and private entities connected with the investigation," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. The searches resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents and articles.

"These include digital evidence like storage drives, digital signatures, property-related documents, financial records, multiple electronic devices and other documents relevant to the investigation," it said. The CBI had taken over the investigation from the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana, at the request of the state government.