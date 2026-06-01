ETV Bharat / bharat

IDFC First Bank 'Fraud': ED Makes 3rd Arrest In Rs 645-Crore Embezzlement Case

New Delhi: The ED on Monday said it has made the third arrest in its money laundering investigation into alleged embezzlement of Rs 645 crore from bank accounts linked to the Haryana government, Chandigarh administration and two private schools maintained with IDFC First Bank.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested real estate businessman Vikram Wadhwa on May 29 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), alleging that he received more than Rs 70 crore in proceeds of crime and played a key role in the generation, layering and concealment of the laundered funds, an official statement said.

Following his arrest under Section 19 of the PMLA, Wadhwa was produced before a special PMLA court that sent him to four-day ED custody till June 2, it said.

According to the ED, its investigation has so far revealed the "embezzlement of public funds amounting to Rs 645 crore from the bank accounts of Haryana government, Chandigarh UT Administration and two private schools based in Chandigarh and Panchkula maintained with IDFC First Bank".

The agency alleged that Wadhwa acted in connivance with co-accused Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar, bank officials and government officials in siphoning off the funds.

"Vikram Wadhwa has been instrumental in generation, layering and concealment of proceeds of crime," the ED said in a statement.