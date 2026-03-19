ETV Bharat / bharat

Identity Politics Meets The Politics Of Dole In Darjeeling: High Stakes Battle Over Gorkha Statehood vs. Daughter of Bengal

By Subhadeep Roy Nandi

Darjeeling: In the Hills and plains of the Darjeeling district, the electoral battle this time is not just about alliances and arithmetic. In fact, it is more about gender and politics of the dole. Over the past decade, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has carefully cultivated a strong support base among women voters, and that strategy is now being tested once again in a politically complex region where local dynamics often override state-level narratives.

The role of women in Mamata's political success is widely acknowledged. Whether through her personal appeal as 'Didi' or the projection of herself as 'Banglar Meye' (Daughter of Bengal), women have consistently backed her in large numbers. Welfare schemes like Kanyashree and direct cash transfer schemes like the Lakshmir Bhandar have significantly boosted her popularity among women.

During the 2021 Assembly election campaign, Banerjee had promised the launch of Lakshmir Bhandar. The scheme went on to deliver electoral dividends for the ruling TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as well as panchayat and municipal polls. This time, the ruling camp is hopeful that the combination of Lakshmir Bhandar and Yuvashree will work almost like a "magic formula" in strengthening the party's connect with women and youth in the Hills.

However, the political terrain in Darjeeling remains complex. The TMC is not contesting three assembly seats of Darjeeling. The three Hill seats have been allotted to its ally, Anit Thapa's Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). The ally is expected to leverage the benefits of state-run welfare schemes introduced under the TMC government.

As per the latest government report, there are over 496,000 women beneficiaries of Lakshmir Bhandar in the hills, and a majority of them have been of SC/ST categories. The dole of Rs 1700 every month is a major inducement in favour of the TMC–BGPM combine.

In the remaining two seats, the TMC is banking heavily on what it believes is its "women's advantage" to wrest back constituencies it lost to the BJP. The opposition is also sharpening its attack. BJP and the Left are aggressively highlighting incidents of crimes against women, from RG Kar to several other cases, in an attempt to counter the ruling party's welfare narrative.

Darjeeling district has a total of 11,48,209 voters, of which 5,71,000 are women, and 5,35,772 are male voters. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the district had 12,92,857 voters in 2024. Due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), around 1,88,648 names have been deleted from the rolls. Additionally, 80,003 names are still under scrutiny.

District Magistrate Sunil Agarwal provided a constituency-wise gender break-up, showing a clear edge for women voters. Darjeeling has 1,09,434 women, Kurseong has 1,12,594 women, Matigara-Naxalbari has 1,39,111 women, and Siliguri has 1,01,850 women voters. Only in the Phansidewa seat, the number of male voters exceeds female voters, although even here, there are 1,12,754 female voters. The constituency also has 8,439 new voters aged 18–19, while voters in the 19–39 age group are around 5,35,772 in number.

The higher number of women voters is being seen as a clear opportunity by the TMC and its allies. The ruling camp is highlighting schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Yuvashree, and Rupashree as key achievements.