ETV Bharat / bharat

Lok Samvardhan Parv Exhibition Brings Idea Of India Alive In Dehradun

Dehradun: India’s diverse cultural heritage and traditional skills have come alive at the ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’ being held in Dehradun. The event has attracted more than 150 handloom and handicraft entrepreneurs from across the country, offering an experience of India's vast diversity within a single venue. Apart from traditional apparel, folk paintings, metal crafts, jewelry and handmade products are capturing the attention of the visitors.

Lok Samvardhan Parv is a flagship exhibition-cum-marketplace initiative organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, to empower minority artisans, craftspersons, weavers and culinary experts. The festival is seen as the successor to Hunar Haat, and provides vital national market linkages, business development training and widespread exposure to preserve India’s traditional heritage and support sustainable livelihoods.

The participants at the event told ETV Bharat that such events provide an opportunity to understand innovations taking place in different parts of the country and improve their work.

Devendra Tamta From Almora

The famous copper art of Almora is gaining a lot of traction. Craftsman Devendra Tamta explained the intricacies of this art related to traditional copper utensils. He related that making copper utensils is his ancestral profession.

“Almora is known as the ‘Copper City’, where people from the Tamta community have traditionally been engaged in the craft of making copper utensils. These copper utensils have earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag,” he said.

He related that he collects old and unusable copper utensils from people, refurbishes them and returns them. “This not only preserves old heritage but also provides the customers with new products,” he said while pointing out that copper utensils once required complete melting and hours of hand-pounding. But modern equipment has made this task relatively easy. However, the true mark still lies in the hands and experience of the artisan.

Stating that events like Lok Samvardhan Parv provide an opportunity to showcase his art to people across the country, he said that the customers also understand the stories and traditions behind them. He disclosed that after serving elsewhere for 30 years, he has returned to pursue his ancestral profession.

Tamta believes that if youngsters are provided with the right opportunities and markets, the traditional handicraft industry can become a major source of employment.

Paimengla From Ukhrul, Manipur

The stall set up by Paimengla, a woman entrepreneur from Ukhrul in Manipur, is also getting a substantial footfall. It showcases traditional Manipuri jewelry, wrap-around costumes and local handmade products.