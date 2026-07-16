Lok Samvardhan Parv Exhibition Brings Idea Of India Alive In Dehradun
The event has attracted more than 150 handloom and handicraft entrepreneurs from across the country offering an experience of India's diversity within a single venue.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 6:04 PM IST
Dehradun: India’s diverse cultural heritage and traditional skills have come alive at the ‘Lok Samvardhan Parv’ being held in Dehradun. The event has attracted more than 150 handloom and handicraft entrepreneurs from across the country, offering an experience of India's vast diversity within a single venue. Apart from traditional apparel, folk paintings, metal crafts, jewelry and handmade products are capturing the attention of the visitors.
Lok Samvardhan Parv is a flagship exhibition-cum-marketplace initiative organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, to empower minority artisans, craftspersons, weavers and culinary experts. The festival is seen as the successor to Hunar Haat, and provides vital national market linkages, business development training and widespread exposure to preserve India’s traditional heritage and support sustainable livelihoods.
The participants at the event told ETV Bharat that such events provide an opportunity to understand innovations taking place in different parts of the country and improve their work.
Devendra Tamta From Almora
The famous copper art of Almora is gaining a lot of traction. Craftsman Devendra Tamta explained the intricacies of this art related to traditional copper utensils. He related that making copper utensils is his ancestral profession.
“Almora is known as the ‘Copper City’, where people from the Tamta community have traditionally been engaged in the craft of making copper utensils. These copper utensils have earned a Geographical Indication (GI) tag,” he said.
He related that he collects old and unusable copper utensils from people, refurbishes them and returns them. “This not only preserves old heritage but also provides the customers with new products,” he said while pointing out that copper utensils once required complete melting and hours of hand-pounding. But modern equipment has made this task relatively easy. However, the true mark still lies in the hands and experience of the artisan.
Stating that events like Lok Samvardhan Parv provide an opportunity to showcase his art to people across the country, he said that the customers also understand the stories and traditions behind them. He disclosed that after serving elsewhere for 30 years, he has returned to pursue his ancestral profession.
Tamta believes that if youngsters are provided with the right opportunities and markets, the traditional handicraft industry can become a major source of employment.
Paimengla From Ukhrul, Manipur
The stall set up by Paimengla, a woman entrepreneur from Ukhrul in Manipur, is also getting a substantial footfall. It showcases traditional Manipuri jewelry, wrap-around costumes and local handmade products.
Pamengla said, “I aim to integrate Manipur’s identity with the modern fashion industry so that the traditional garments are not limited to the local level but also make their mark in the national and international markets.”
She said, “To keep any traditional art alive, it is essential to evolve with the times. By balancing tradition and modernity, handicrafts and the traditional textile industry can reach new heights.”
She disclosed that customer preferences and suggestions help her understand the demand and areas that need improvement. Sometimes, products that are not as popular in Manipur prove to be quite popular in other states. She said that many housewives and local women are also involved in this work that provides employment and income. In this way, traditional art is not only preserving culture but is also a means of economic empowerment.
Akhila From Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan
The lacquer bangles and bracelets at the stall of Akhila who has come from Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan is also drawing a lot of visitors. Her entire family has been involved in this business for the last 25 years. The customers coming to her are getting customised bracelets made in their preferred colour, design and size. “People enjoy watching the bracelets take shape in front of them. The process is truly fascinating,” she said while expressing concern over the younger generation losing interest in traditional handicrafts.
Blaming modern lifestyle and changing employment options, she said that she has taught her children the traditional skills.
Mohammad Parvez From Mumbai
One of the most impressive stalls has been set up by Mohammad Parvez from Mumbai. The paintings on display are living symbols of India's shared cultural heritage and social harmony. This artist makes miniature paintings on old unused documents, rare postcards and papers of historical importance giving them a new life by infusing art into them.
His entire family is involved in this work, and his daughter has played an important role in getting this art recognised at the national and international level. Parvez believes that India's true identity lies in its diversity and mutual respect.
He said, “The tradition of love, brotherhood and unity has been India's strength for centuries.” Most of his paintings are based on India's cultural identity and national heritage. He believes that an artist's only religion is art, that always serves to unite people.