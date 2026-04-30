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ICSE Class X, ISC Class XII Results 2026 Declared: Here’s How To Check Scorecards

CISCE releases ICSE, ISC results 2026. Over 4 lakh students can now check their marksheets online, while detailed pass percentage data is expected shortly.

CISCE announces ICSE, ISC results 2026.
CISCE announces ICSE, ISC results 2026. (File photo/IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 30, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII results for 2026 today, bringing an end to the anxious wait for lakhs of students and their families.

Students who appeared for the board exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites: cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The marksheets are also available on DigiLocker.

This year, around 2.6 lakh students appeared for the ICSE Class X exams, while nearly 1.5 lakh candidates took the ISC Class XII exams across the country. The ICSE exams were conducted between February 17 and March 30, while the ISC exams were held from February 12 to April 6.

This is developing news.

TAGGED:

ICSE CLASS X
ISC CLASS XII
RESULTS 2026 DECLARED
HOW TO CHECK SCORECARDS
CISCE RESULTS OUT

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