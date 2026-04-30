ETV Bharat / bharat

ICSE Class X, ISC Class XII Results 2026 Declared: Here’s How To Check Scorecards

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII results for 2026 today, bringing an end to the anxious wait for lakhs of students and their families.

Students who appeared for the board exams can now check and download their scorecards from the official websites: cisce.org and results.cisce.org. The marksheets are also available on DigiLocker.