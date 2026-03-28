ETV Bharat / bharat

Iconic 'Deccan Queen' Turns Posh As Railways Introduces Special Amenities For Passengers

“Even today, while undertaking modifications to the Deccan Queen, an effort has been made to preserve both its modernity and its historical legacy. In addition to the dining car, the Railways have implemented significant changes in other areas of the train as well," Nila said.

Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Swapnil Nila said that the Deccan Queen has always endeavored to fulfill the expectations of its passengers.

Railways has taken the decision to give this iconic train 12123 a high-tech makeover. It still has the Victorian charm with newly introduced modern amenities. The train now has a dining coach resembling 19th century charm with wooden seating. The panels have traditional Warli tribal art. Till date, this train remains the only one with a dedicated dining car offering table service. This has now been refurbished along with the entire train.

Mumbai: The Central Railway on Friday held a Train Mahotsav at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus here on Friday to celebrate the legacy of the iconic 95-year-old Deccan Queen'. The event was attended by passengers and rail enthusiasts.

Since the beginning, 5.10 PM has been the fixed time for the 'Deccan Queen' train to leave. This is not just any ordinary train, but a 95-year-old bond that connects Mumbai and Pune cities and at the same time, for many, it serves as a lifeline. Countless memories of railway passengers are intertwined with the 'Deccan Queen.'

"Deccan Queen is not any ordinary train. For our entire family, it is a special bond. Three generations of my family, including my grandfather, father and I have always been traveling on this train. We have had a wide variety of experiences every time we travel. The changes introduced in the Deccan Queen today are truly delightful for us," said passenger Akash Pawar.

"I have been traveling on the Deccan Queen for the past 30 years. The Deccan Queen train is like a member of our family. In fact, it never feels like the journey has come to an end. Once you sit in Deccan Queen, you don't even realise how quickly time flies. The tea, snacks, and other refreshments served on the Deccan Queen have a truly unique taste," Sandeep Chavan, another passenger on this train told ETV Bharat.

The Deccan Queen holds numerous distinctions, such as being the first superfast train and the first electric train. Central Railway has now implemented significant changes to this service.

The train service was launched in India on June 1, 1930. Since then, significant changes have taken place within the railway sector. A few years ago, the first few changes were initiated with the blue-beige colours that were replaced with green and red.