Iconic Author Ruskin Bond Hospitalised With Leg Discomfort, Condition Stable
Ruskin Bond published his first novel, "The Room on the Roof", at the age of 17, and the novel won the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 1:43 PM IST
Mussoorie: Renowned author Ruskin Bond, who was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun after experiencing discomfort in his leg, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon. Bond is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dehradun.
His son, Rakesh Bond, said that due to his father’s advanced age, the nerves in his left leg had weakened, leading to difficulty in walking. He added that Bond’s weight also contributed to the problem. As a precautionary measure, he was admitted to the hospital on December 10.
Rakesh Bond clarified that apart from the leg-related issue, his father does not have any other serious health problems. All test reports have come back normal. He is presently receiving physiotherapy along with medical care and is likely to be discharged by Sunday or Monday.
Born on May 19, 1934, in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Ruskin Bond is known for his captivating stories. Over several decades, he has written many novels, short stories, essays, and children's books. His writing often reflects the peaceful landscapes of his early years in the hills.
Bond published his first novel, titled "The Room on the Roof" at the very young age of 17. The novel won the prestigious John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. He is known for his love for nature, small towns, and children. His work collection expands to over 500 short stories, novels, essays, and poems.
His style of writing is focused on telling stories of life in small towns, feel-good stories with deep meaning hidden between the lines, evoking nostalgia, etc. Some of Ruskin Bond's most significant works include novels such as "Vagrants in the Valley", "A Flight of Pigeons", "The Blue Umbrella," and, of course, his award-winning debut novel, "The Room on the Roof."
He has written countless heartwarming short stories, including "The Night Train at Deoli," "Time Stops at Shamli," and "Delhi Is Not Far." His poems and essays, such as "Rain in the Mountains" and "A Book of Simple Living," have also earned him global recognition.
91-year-old Ruskin Bond has charmed readers of all ages with his beloved characters. His writing is simple, nostalgic, and deeply evocative. He has received many awards, including the Sahitya Akademi Award, the Padma Bhushan, the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize, and the Padma Shri. (With ANI Inputs)
Read More