ETV Bharat / bharat

Iconic Author Ruskin Bond Hospitalised With Leg Discomfort, Condition Stable

Mussoorie: Renowned author Ruskin Bond, who was admitted to a hospital in Dehradun after experiencing discomfort in his leg, is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon. Bond is currently undergoing treatment under medical supervision at Max Super Speciality Hospital in Dehradun.

His son, Rakesh Bond, said that due to his father’s advanced age, the nerves in his left leg had weakened, leading to difficulty in walking. He added that Bond’s weight also contributed to the problem. As a precautionary measure, he was admitted to the hospital on December 10.

Rakesh Bond clarified that apart from the leg-related issue, his father does not have any other serious health problems. All test reports have come back normal. He is presently receiving physiotherapy along with medical care and is likely to be discharged by Sunday or Monday.

Born on May 19, 1934, in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Ruskin Bond is known for his captivating stories. Over several decades, he has written many novels, short stories, essays, and children's books. His writing often reflects the peaceful landscapes of his early years in the hills.

Bond published his first novel, titled "The Room on the Roof" at the very young age of 17. The novel won the prestigious John Llewellyn Rhys Prize in 1957. He is known for his love for nature, small towns, and children. His work collection expands to over 500 short stories, novels, essays, and poems.