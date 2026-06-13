ICMR Team In Kerala's Kozhikode After Confirmation Of Nipah Case
The Indian Council of Medical Research team interacted with Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar, who is in charge of the district.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 10:19 PM IST
Kozhikode: A team from the Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) arrived at Kozhikode in Kerala on Saturday following the confirmation of a Nipah virus case in the district.
Officials also said tests conducted on three close relatives of the patient returned negative results. According to a government press release, the Indian Council of Medical Research team interacted with Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar, who is in charge of the district. The team visited the medical college hospital where the patient is admitted and reviewed the ongoing response measures.
The medical experts also held discussions with doctors and district administration officials regarding the Nipah case and the measures being taken to prevent further spread of the virus. The team is expected to remain in the district for a few days, officials said.
Experts from the National Centre for Disease Control are also scheduled to visit the district, they added. Anil Kumar, earlier in the day, chaired a review meeting on the Nipah situation and directed officials to ensure all necessary facilities for the patient and his contacts.
The meeting was held in the chamber of District Collector M S Madhavikutty. According to the government release, the minister sought details about the patient and his contacts and instructed officials to ensure the availability of all required medical facilities, equipment and medicines.
He also directed that preventive measures adopted during previous Nipah outbreaks be continued. The district collector informed the meeting that all measures were being implemented strictly in accordance with protocol.
She said three relatives on the patient's contact list, who had been admitted to the hospital for observation on June 12, tested negative during examinations conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital.
A statement issued by Health Minister K Muraleedharan said that four more people from the contact list were admitted to the hospital for observation on Saturday, while 13 additional persons were newly added to the contact list. All 13 have been categorised as low-risk contacts.
With the latest additions, the contact list now comprises 100 people, including four in the very high-risk category, 14 in the high-risk category and 82 in the low-risk category, the statement said.
Health workers conducted surveys in 35 additional houses in Division 5 of Ramanattukara municipality, where the infection was reported. With this, visits to all 320 houses in the division have been completed, the statement said. Muraleedharan said the patient is currently receiving ventilator support in the intensive care unit of the Government Medical College Hospital.
The minister said a medical board would assess the patient's condition after 48 hours and decide whether to administer a second dose of monoclonal antibody treatment. Health workers from the control room contacted all 100 people on the contact list, including the 13 newly identified contacts. Officials also attended to 30 public calls seeking clarification and information about Nipah through the control room on Saturday.
So far, the control room has received 80 such calls. As part of the district mental health programme, officials contacted 76 people on the contact list and provided psychological support, the statement said.
A 43-year-old native of Ramanattukara tested positive for Nipah on June 10 and was subsequently shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital. Nipah is a zoonotic virus that can spread from animals to humans and, in some cases, between humans. Fruit bats, also known as flying foxes, are the natural reservoir of the virus. The infection can cause severe respiratory illness and encephalitis and is associated with a high fatality rate.
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