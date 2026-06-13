ETV Bharat / bharat

ICMR Team In Kerala's Kozhikode After Confirmation Of Nipah Case

Kozhikode: A team from the Indian Council Of Medical Research (ICMR) arrived at Kozhikode in Kerala on Saturday following the confirmation of a Nipah virus case in the district.

Officials also said tests conducted on three close relatives of the patient returned negative results. According to a government press release, the Indian Council of Medical Research team interacted with Revenue Minister A P Anil Kumar, who is in charge of the district. The team visited the medical college hospital where the patient is admitted and reviewed the ongoing response measures.

The medical experts also held discussions with doctors and district administration officials regarding the Nipah case and the measures being taken to prevent further spread of the virus. The team is expected to remain in the district for a few days, officials said.

Experts from the National Centre for Disease Control are also scheduled to visit the district, they added. Anil Kumar, earlier in the day, chaired a review meeting on the Nipah situation and directed officials to ensure all necessary facilities for the patient and his contacts.

The meeting was held in the chamber of District Collector M S Madhavikutty. According to the government release, the minister sought details about the patient and his contacts and instructed officials to ensure the availability of all required medical facilities, equipment and medicines.

He also directed that preventive measures adopted during previous Nipah outbreaks be continued. The district collector informed the meeting that all measures were being implemented strictly in accordance with protocol.

She said three relatives on the patient's contact list, who had been admitted to the hospital for observation on June 12, tested negative during examinations conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital.