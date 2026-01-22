ETV Bharat / bharat

Healthcare Boost To NER: ICMR Hands Over Mobile Stroke Units To Assam Govt

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday handed over two Mobile Stroke Units (MSU) to the Assam government, bringing life-saving stroke care closer to homes in rural, remote and difficult terrain of North Eastern Region (NER).

Health officials said that it will mark a major shift for stroke patients from remote areas trying to get to hospitals to a hospital reaching the patients.

Handing over the MSU to the Government of Assam, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR, said, "Mobile Stroke Units were first developed in Germany and later evaluated in major global cities. India has evaluated such units in rural, remote, and difficult terrain in Northeast region. We are also the second country globally to report successful integration of an MSU with emergency medical services for treating rural acute ischemic stroke patients."

The Northeast has a disproportionately high burden of stroke. Difficult terrain, long distances, and limited access to specialised care have historically made timely stroke treatment challenging. The MSU is a mobile hospital on wheels, equipped with a CT scanner, teleconsultation with specialists, point-of-care laboratory, and clot-busting drugs, enabling early diagnosis and treatment of stroke at or near the patient’s home.

This innovation is especially crucial for remote and difficult terrains, where travel to hospitals can take several hours. Through specialist teleconsultation, the MSU enables early identification of stroke type and rapid initiation of treatment, saving lives and preventing disability, the official said.

“To address this, ICMR established a neurologist-led stroke unit at Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, and physician-led stroke units at Tezpur Medical College Hospital and Baptist Christian Hospital, Tezpur. The Mobile Stroke Units were embedded into this prehospital stroke care pathway,” a senior health ministry official said.