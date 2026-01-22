Healthcare Boost To NER: ICMR Hands Over Mobile Stroke Units To Assam Govt
Stroke is one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability. Nearly 1.9 billion brain cells are lost every minute if treatment is delayed.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday handed over two Mobile Stroke Units (MSU) to the Assam government, bringing life-saving stroke care closer to homes in rural, remote and difficult terrain of North Eastern Region (NER).
Health officials said that it will mark a major shift for stroke patients from remote areas trying to get to hospitals to a hospital reaching the patients.
Handing over the MSU to the Government of Assam, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR, said, "Mobile Stroke Units were first developed in Germany and later evaluated in major global cities. India has evaluated such units in rural, remote, and difficult terrain in Northeast region. We are also the second country globally to report successful integration of an MSU with emergency medical services for treating rural acute ischemic stroke patients."
The Northeast has a disproportionately high burden of stroke. Difficult terrain, long distances, and limited access to specialised care have historically made timely stroke treatment challenging. The MSU is a mobile hospital on wheels, equipped with a CT scanner, teleconsultation with specialists, point-of-care laboratory, and clot-busting drugs, enabling early diagnosis and treatment of stroke at or near the patient’s home.
This innovation is especially crucial for remote and difficult terrains, where travel to hospitals can take several hours. Through specialist teleconsultation, the MSU enables early identification of stroke type and rapid initiation of treatment, saving lives and preventing disability, the official said.
“To address this, ICMR established a neurologist-led stroke unit at Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh, and physician-led stroke units at Tezpur Medical College Hospital and Baptist Christian Hospital, Tezpur. The Mobile Stroke Units were embedded into this prehospital stroke care pathway,” a senior health ministry official said.
Interestingly, the model reduced treatment time from nearly 24 hours to about two hours, reduced deaths by one-third, and reduced disability by almost eight times.
Notably, between 2021 and August 2024, the MSU received over 2,300 emergency calls. Trained nurses screened 294 suspected stroke cases, with 90 percent of patients treated directly from their homes. Integration of the MSU with the 108-emergency ambulance service expanded its reach to a 100 km radius.
Government data suggests that stroke is one of the leading causes of death and long-term disability in India. In a stroke, every minute matters; nearly 1.9 billion brain cells are lost every minute if treatment is delayed. Timely care within the golden hour can significantly reduce deaths and lifelong disability. However, the biggest challenge in stroke care is the time taken for patients to reach a stroke-ready hospital, officials said.
P Ashok Babu, Secretary and Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Assam, said, “The handover (of MSU) strengthens Assam’s emergency response system and ensures continuity of this life-saving service under state ownership”.
He noted that the collaboration with ICMR has enabled faster treatment, better coordination, and improved outcomes for stroke patients, and provides a strong foundation for expansion.
Read More