ETV Bharat / bharat

ICJ Verdict Noted; India Consistently Supported Speedy Return Of Rohingya People: MEA

Representational image. ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: A day after the UN's top court ruled that Myanmar "committed genocide" against the Rohingya group in 2017, India on Friday said it has "taken note of the verdict" and asserted that New Delhi "consistently supported" the safe, speedy and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya people from Rakhine state.

At his bi-weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked to comment on the historic judgment by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

"On the ICJ verdict… we have taken note of the verdict. India has consistently supported safe, speedy and sustainable return of the displaced Rohingya people from the Rakhine state," Jaiswal said. "To this end, India had earlier, as you would be aware, supported Rohingya camps in Bangladesh with relief supplies in five tranches under Operation Insaniyat. We have also supported the Rakhine State Development Programme in Myanmar for this purpose," he added. The International Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that Myanmar "committed genocide" against the Rohingya in the northern Rakhine state during the 2017 "clearance operations", in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention. The top UN court also ordered the Southeast Asian nation to allow the tens of thousands of people who fled the violence to return home. The case against Myanmar concerning alleged violations of the Genocide Convention was brought by The Gambia in November, 2019. ICJ President Yuji Iwasawa said the court, in a 9-6 decision, found that Myanmar "has committed genocide against the Rohingya group in northern Rakhine state, in violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention". Bangladesh, which hosts over one million Rohingya refugees, welcomed the judgment, describing it as a significant development for justice and resolving the protracted refugee crisis.