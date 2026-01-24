ETV Bharat / bharat

ICG Seizes Indian Fishing Boat For 'Smuggling' Betel Nuts From Bangladesh

Indian Coast Guard personnel apprehend an abandoned Indian fishing boat suspected of betel nut smuggling in the Bay of Bengal. Around 2,600 kg of betel nuts were seized and the boat was escorted to Frazerganj before being handed over to Coastal Police for further legal action on Jan. 24, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard authorities stationed in West Bengal have confiscated an Indian fishing boat for "smuggling betel nuts from Bangladesh," officials said on Saturday. Based on intelligence inputs, an ICG boarding team was immediately deployed to the reported spot, where the abandoned fishing boat -- 'Laxminarayan' -- was located and confiscated, they said. "The boarding party carried out a thorough rummaging of the vessel and recovered 52 bags of betel nuts, each weighing 50 kg, amounting to a total seizure of 2,600 kg," the Indian Coast Guard said in a statement.