ICG Inducts Its First Indigenously Designed, Built Pollution Control Vessel 'Samudra Pratap'

A view of the first indigenously designed Pollution Control Vessel (PCV), Samudra Pratap (Yard 1267), handed over to India Coast Guard (ICG) by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), on Tuesday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard on Tuesday inducted its first indigenously designed and built Pollution Control Vessel (PCV) 'Samudra Pratap', officials said.

The induction marks a major milestone in strengthening India's maritime pollution response capabilities and reinforces the nation's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said in a statement.

The ICG on Tuesday inducted PCV, Yard 1267, 'Samudra Pratap', under the two PCV Project at Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), it said, adding that 'Samudra Pratap' is the first indigenously designed and built PCV of the Indian Coast Guard.