ETV Bharat / bharat

ICG Inducts Indigenous Air Cushion Vehicle To Bolster Operational Effectiveness

New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday inducted an indigenously manufactured air cushion vehicle (ACV) into service. Built by Chowgule & Company Private Limited, Goa, the first of the six hovercrafts will enhance ICG's operational effectiveness across a broad spectrum of maritime duties and reinforce its ability to respond to emerging challenges.

Its induction would further the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and serve as a reflection of the growing strength of the maritime industrial base of the country. The air cushion vehicle has been designed and constructed indigenously, reflecting the growing strength of the nation's maritime industrial base, a statement issued by the government said.

The induction ceremony was held at the shipyard's Rassaim facility in the presence of senior ICG officials and representatives from the shipbuilding industry, marking the successful culmination of sustained efforts by multiple stakeholders towards enhancing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and fostering self-reliance in critical maritime platforms.

The project represents an important step in promoting indigenous innovation, strengthening domestic shipbuilding expertise and supporting the government's commitment towards building a resilient and self-sufficient defence ecosystem, the statement said.