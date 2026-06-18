ICG Inducts Indigenous Air Cushion Vehicle To Bolster Operational Effectiveness
It would further the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and serve as a reflection of the growing strength of the maritime industrial base of the country.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Thursday inducted an indigenously manufactured air cushion vehicle (ACV) into service. Built by Chowgule & Company Private Limited, Goa, the first of the six hovercrafts will enhance ICG's operational effectiveness across a broad spectrum of maritime duties and reinforce its ability to respond to emerging challenges.
Its induction would further the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and serve as a reflection of the growing strength of the maritime industrial base of the country. The air cushion vehicle has been designed and constructed indigenously, reflecting the growing strength of the nation's maritime industrial base, a statement issued by the government said.
The induction ceremony was held at the shipyard's Rassaim facility in the presence of senior ICG officials and representatives from the shipbuilding industry, marking the successful culmination of sustained efforts by multiple stakeholders towards enhancing indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and fostering self-reliance in critical maritime platforms.
The project represents an important step in promoting indigenous innovation, strengthening domestic shipbuilding expertise and supporting the government's commitment towards building a resilient and self-sufficient defence ecosystem, the statement said.
The induction of the ACV into the ICG fleet underscores the organisation's continued focus on modernisation and capability enhancement in support of its mandate to safeguard the nation's maritime interests, the ICG said.
The occasion also highlights the close collaboration between the ICG, the defence ministry and the indigenous defence industry in delivering advanced indigenous solutions aligned with national priorities. Such initiatives serve as important catalysts for strengthening the country's defence manufacturing capabilities and furthering the vision of self-reliance in the maritime sector, it added.
The induction of ACV H-561 marks another noteworthy achievement in India's journey towards indigenous capability development and reflects the collective commitment of all stakeholders towards building a modern, capable and future-ready maritime force, the ICG said.
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