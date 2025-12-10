ETV Bharat / bharat

ICC Can Entertain Complaint Under POSH Act Against Employee Of Different Dept: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court held on Wednesday that the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) formed in one department can entertain a complaint of sexual harassment under the POSH Act against an employee of a different department.

A bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi said a narrow interpretation of the provisions of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act would undermine its remedial social welfare intent since it would create significant practical hurdles for the aggrieved woman.

"The phrase 'where the respondent is an employee', as contained in section 11 of the POSH Act, cannot be interpreted to mean that ICC proceedings against a 'respondent' may only be instituted before the ICC constituted at the workplace of the 'respondent'," the bench said. The court said a narrow interpretation would beget several procedural and psychological barriers for the aggrieved woman.

"The aggrieved woman, who has allegedly suffered an act of sexual harassment, would be compelled to file a complaint before the ICC constituted at the workplace of the 'respondent'. It would create a situation where the aggrieved woman would have to appear before the ICC at an alien workplace in order to pursue her remedy in law," the bench said.