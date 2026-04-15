ICAR-IARI To Bring Together Stakeholders To Deal With Critical Agricultural Challenges
The initiative focuses on exploring solutions that can strengthen science-led, sustainable, and globally competitive agriculture, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute will bring together agriculture experts, policymakers, researchers, students, and industry leaders to hold interaction to collaboratively address critical challenges such as declining soil health, environmental degradation, and water resource management.
The initiative focuses on exploring solutions that can strengthen science-led, sustainable, and globally competitive agriculture. By fostering dialogue among diverse stakeholders, it aims to ensure long-term food security, improved nutrition, and sustainable livelihoods. Such interactions are keys to aligning research, policy, and practical implementation, helping agriculture adapt to modern challenges while remaining resilient and productive.
The highlights will be on industry needs of research, education and extension, corporate social responsibility funding opportunities with industry, and placement opportunities for IARI students with industry.
Speaking on the initiative, Dr. R. N Padaria, Joint Director (Extension) at ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat that the industry meet is focused on strengthening partnerships in the natural resource management sector.
He emphasized that the objective is to develop a robust system that benefits farmers as well as the younger generation involved in agricultural education. This reflects a broader effort to bridge the gap between research, industry, and education, ensuring that innovative and sustainable practices reach both current and future stakeholders in agriculture.
Dr. Padaria underscored the importance of partnerships in addressing these challenges. “While ICAR-IARI has long been at the forefront of agricultural innovation, developing improved seeds, advancing technologies, and nurturing young talent, the private sector, too, plays a crucial role across multiple agricultural domains. Rather than working individually, the institute now envisions a collective approach, where research bodies and agri-industries come together to amplify impact,” he emphasized.
Dr. PS Brahmanand, Project Director, WTC said that partnerships between the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and industry are emerging as powerful catalysts for change. He said that the collaborations are increasingly seen as essential for translating cutting-edge research into scalable, market-ready, and impact-driven solutions.
According to Brahmanand, transforming these innovations into solutions that reach farmers at scale requires more than scientific excellence. It calls for robust industry collaboration. "Industry partners bring critical strengths in product development, manufacturing, quality assurance, regulatory processes, and market distribution, bridging the gap between laboratory breakthroughs and field-level adoption," he said.
According to ICAR-IARI, the partnerships are not merely transactional, they are transformative. By combining IARI’s research capabilities with industry’s operational and commercial expertise, these collaborations accelerate innovation cycles, strengthen infrastructure and funding, and enhance the commercialization of technologies.
They also open new avenues for skill development and employment, particularly for young professionals in the agricultural sector. The Institute is a national leader in agricultural education, with around 313 Under Graduate, 296 Post Graduate and 1385 PhD students currently pursuing their studies at IARI.
Highlighting the vital role of private players in agricultural growth, Dr. Brahmanand emphasized that industries are key to taking innovations from research labs to farmers’ fields.
“Beyond providing institutional and financial support, industries play a crucial role in disseminating technologies at scale, ensuring that scientific advancements reach those who need them most. At the same time, the immense potential of students in the agricultural sector, suggesting that industry engagement can help channel their skills toward meaningful, real-world impact,” he pointed.
He further stated such interactions create a two-way learning platform, enabling industries to better understand emerging talent and research capabilities, while giving students exposure to practical challenges and implementation pathways. This synergy, he said, can significantly strengthen both research outcomes and on-ground technology adoption, ultimately benefiting the broader agricultural ecosystem.
Joint efforts for innovation and education
Such collaboration, he noted, can significantly accelerate progress and deliver tangible benefits to both farmers and students pursuing agricultural education.
Leveraging CSR funding for research
A key pillar of this partnership lies in the effective use of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. These funds present a valuable opportunity for industries to directly support cutting-edge agricultural research. By investing in innovation and environmentally sustainable technologies, the private sector can help scientists develop solutions that are both practical and scalable for farmers.
Co-development of cost-effective and sustainable technologies
Equally important is the scope for co-developing technologies. With both ICAR-IARI and industry players working on similar advancements, joint efforts can lead to solutions that are not only cost-effective but also environmentally sound. This synergy can bridge gaps between research and real-world application, ensuring that innovations reach the fields where they are needed most.
Read More: