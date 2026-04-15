ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR-IARI To Bring Together Stakeholders To Deal With Critical Agricultural Challenges

Various improved seed varieties of rice, wheat, maize, millets, pulses, and vegetables on display during the 97th Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the Viksit Krishi Exhibition, in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute will bring together agriculture experts, policymakers, researchers, students, and industry leaders to hold interaction to collaboratively address critical challenges such as declining soil health, environmental degradation, and water resource management.

The initiative focuses on exploring solutions that can strengthen science-led, sustainable, and globally competitive agriculture. By fostering dialogue among diverse stakeholders, it aims to ensure long-term food security, improved nutrition, and sustainable livelihoods. Such interactions are keys to aligning research, policy, and practical implementation, helping agriculture adapt to modern challenges while remaining resilient and productive.

The highlights will be on industry needs of research, education and extension, corporate social responsibility funding opportunities with industry, and placement opportunities for IARI students with industry.

Speaking on the initiative, Dr. R. N Padaria, Joint Director (Extension) at ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat that the industry meet is focused on strengthening partnerships in the natural resource management sector.

He emphasized that the objective is to develop a robust system that benefits farmers as well as the younger generation involved in agricultural education. This reflects a broader effort to bridge the gap between research, industry, and education, ensuring that innovative and sustainable practices reach both current and future stakeholders in agriculture.

Dr. Padaria underscored the importance of partnerships in addressing these challenges. “While ICAR-IARI has long been at the forefront of agricultural innovation, developing improved seeds, advancing technologies, and nurturing young talent, the private sector, too, plays a crucial role across multiple agricultural domains. Rather than working individually, the institute now envisions a collective approach, where research bodies and agri-industries come together to amplify impact,” he emphasized.

Dr. PS Brahmanand, Project Director, WTC said that partnerships between the Indian Agricultural Research Institute and industry are emerging as powerful catalysts for change. He said that the collaborations are increasingly seen as essential for translating cutting-edge research into scalable, market-ready, and impact-driven solutions.

According to Brahmanand, transforming these innovations into solutions that reach farmers at scale requires more than scientific excellence. It calls for robust industry collaboration. "Industry partners bring critical strengths in product development, manufacturing, quality assurance, regulatory processes, and market distribution, bridging the gap between laboratory breakthroughs and field-level adoption," he said.

According to ICAR-IARI, the partnerships are not merely transactional, they are transformative. By combining IARI’s research capabilities with industry’s operational and commercial expertise, these collaborations accelerate innovation cycles, strengthen infrastructure and funding, and enhance the commercialization of technologies.

They also open new avenues for skill development and employment, particularly for young professionals in the agricultural sector. The Institute is a national leader in agricultural education, with around 313 Under Graduate, 296 Post Graduate and 1385 PhD students currently pursuing their studies at IARI.