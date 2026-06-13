ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR-IARI Scientists Advise Farmers To Sow Timely Of Pigeon Pea Amid Forecasts Of El Nino Conditions

With weather patterns expected to remain uncertain, timely sowing, proper seed treatment are being highlighted as key strategies during an El Niño year. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Amid forecasts of El Niño conditions, recurring heatwaves, and below-normal rainfall in the coming weeks, scientists at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research–Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) have advised farmers to undertake timely sowing of pigeon pea (arhar) during the current week.

The crop, known for its relative resilience to moisture stress, can serve as an important option for farmers seeking to manage climate-related risks. Scientists emphasised that adequate soil moisture at the time of sowing is crucial to ensure uniform germination and healthy crop establishment.

Given the possibility of erratic rainfall associated with El Niño conditions, farmers are advised to take advantage of available soil moisture and complete sowing operations in a timely manner.

ICAR-IARI scientists have also recommended the use of quality seeds sourced from certified agencies to improve crop performance. In addition, seed treatment with crop-specific Rhizobium culture and Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria (PSB) before sowing can enhance nutrient availability, promote better root development, and contribute to higher yields.

Agronomists noted that such biological seed treatments become even more important during seasons marked by climatic variability, as they help strengthen crop growth and improve resource-use efficiency.

Recommended pigeon pea varieties for the season include Pusa Arhar-16, Pusa 2001, Pusa 2002, Pusa 991, Pusa 992, Paras, and Manak. Farmers are encouraged to select suitable varieties based on local agro-climatic conditions and availability.

With weather patterns expected to remain uncertain, timely sowing, proper seed treatment, and moisture conservation practices are being highlighted as key strategies for sustaining pigeon pea productivity during an El Niño year.

Treat Seeds With Thiram

Farmers have also been advised to begin nursery preparation for early cauliflower, tomato, chilli, and brinjal. To minimise the incidence of vector-borne diseases and improve seedling health, scientists recommend raising nurseries under shade nets. The nursery should be covered with a protective net structure at a height of about 6.5 feet to protect young plants from intense sunlight and heat stress.

Before sowing, seeds should be treated with Thiram at the rate of 2.0–2.5gm/kg of seed to protect against seed- and soil-borne diseases and ensure better germination.

For okra (ladies finger) growers, scientists have recommended applying urea at 5–10 kg/acre immediately after harvesting mature fruits, followed by light irrigation. This practice helps maintain crop vigour and supports continued production. Farmers should also regularly monitor crops for infestations of mites, jassids (leafhoppers), and hoppers, which may increase under hot and dry weather conditions.