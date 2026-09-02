ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR-IARI Scientist Pitches Bio-enriched Manure Made Of Industry Waste, Claims Will Increase Farm Produce By 10-20%

New Delhi: Dr Bhupender Singh, principal scientist and radiological safety officer in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI), has said that industry waste, iron ore tailings and steel slag, can be managed in an environment-friendly and sustainable manner by converting it into bio-enriched manure that will help increase farm production by 10-20 per cent and reduce use of chemical fertilizer.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat on Wednesday, Singh said this developed bio-enriched manure can help reduce farmers’ dependence on conventional chemical fertilisers while maintaining, and potentially improving, crop production. It contains more than 10 essential nutrients such as organic carbon, nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, copper, manganese, molybdenum, silica, and cobalt that support crops and plants growth and improve soil health.

“Despite using 20 per cent less recommended chemical fertiliser dose, it has shown encouraging results as a 10-20 per cent increase in crop production. There is a lot of potential to convert industrial by-products into useful agricultural inputs,” Singh explained.

The idea of using iron ore tailings (IoT) and steel slag as agricultural manure began taking shape around 2017–18. In 2018, a brainstorming session was organised with the participation of the Ministry of Steel, agriculture universities and representatives from the steel industry. The discussions focused on exploring how industrial by-products could be converted into useful agricultural inputs rather than being dumped or sent to landfills.

“The concept was also inspired by practices in developed countries, where steel slag is already being used in agriculture and IoTs are used in certain applications. However, in India, such industrial waste has largely been used towards construction activities or dumping sites, often without adequate understanding of its long-term environmental implications,” the principal scientist said.

The expert maintains that instead of allowing IoTs and steel slag to be dumped illegally or without proper assessment, there is a need for a clear policy framework and scientific studies to regulate their use. Such a framework could help protect the environment, ensure the production of safe food, maintain agricultural productivity and reduce the dependence on conventional chemical fertilisers.