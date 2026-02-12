ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR-IARI Develops AI-Powered Robots To Tackle Farm Labour Crisis And Boost Yields

New Delhi: Indian Council of Agriculture Research-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (ICAR-IARI) has developed robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to support farmers and help increase crop yields and reduce dependency on manual labour. These advanced tools assist in carrying out farm operations more efficiently and accurately.

The robotics technology will help make quick decisions right in the field by using AI to analyse crops, soil, and weather conditions. The robots will take instant decisions regarding adjusting irrigation, applying fertilisers, and detecting pests, which saves time, reduces labour, and improves crop productivity.

Highlighting the benefits of the combined technology of robotics and AI, DK Kushwaha, scientist of ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat, “Agricultural Robotics and AI is a state-of-the-art research and innovation facility. Integrations of robotics, AI sensing, mechatronics, automation, space technologies and digital agriculture technologies to deal with key challenges such as labour security, low productivity, precision input management and climate resilience.”

“The scientists have developed nine different types of robots. Out of these, two robot machines have been certified by the ICAR, and the rest robot machines will be certified very soon,” Kushwaha stated.

He further said that scientists have been developing robotic machines since 2015, and several rounds of testing have been carried out so far. “We conducted field trials in Gujarat and Ajmer in Rajasthan, where the robots performed as expected and demonstrated strong results in supporting farmers with their field operations,” he added.

The robotics systems have developed as Autonomous mobile robots, wheeled, tracked, field robots, AgriDrone, agricultural robots for seeding, transplanting, weeding, spraying, harvesting, multi-robot, swarm robotics platforms, robotic arms and manipulators. “These advanced tools assist in carrying out farm operations more efficiently and accurately. Automated systems for straight-line sowing make it easier to use mechanical weeders effectively, saving time and labour,” Kushwaha informed.

Explaining the use of robotics technology, he said, “AI detects the issue, but robotics helps to apply real-time in different agricultural operations like weeding, where farmers have to use AI to differentiate the weed and crop, then robotics removes the weeds easily. If farmers have to pluck brinjal, flower, and other vegetables at that time, robotics become a helping hand to complete the work.”

The use of this technology helps reduce farmers’ dependence on manpower and labourers. “In conventional methods, a farmer needs at least 10 labourers to work in the field. However, by using these technologies, the requirement can be reduced by 9 labourers, as only one person is needed to manage and operate the system by using remote control. It provides freedom to the farmers whenever they want they can use it, but in case of labourers, it is not sure to be available, especially during peak hours,” Kushwaha pointed out.

Initially, these robots need to be operated through a remote system to ensure proper control and monitoring. Once farmers become familiar with the operating system and comfortable with the technology, they will be able to run the robots without remote assistance, the scientist said.

The cost of the robots varies depending on their specific functions, such as sowing, weeding, spraying, or harvesting. “At present, separate robots are being developed for different agricultural operations. However, in the near future, a single machine capable of performing multiple tasks will be introduced,” he said.

Currently, this technology helps medium-sized landholders, but once the cost is reduced on robotic machines, it will be affordable for small and marginal farmers too. “These robots are equipped with advanced sensors that allow them to detect specific tasks and perform operations, which can be difficult to carry out manually,” the scientist said.

This system helps farmers, especially in the Greenhouse system, as it sprays agriculture using chemicals and medicines easily, but manually, farmers feel difficulty, and sometimes this spray falls on them, which is harmful to humans.

