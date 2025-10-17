ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR-IARI Conducts Training To Impart Modern Skills In Agriculture To SC Farmers

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The ICAR-IARI recently conducted special training under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) to empower Scheduled Caste farmers and make them self-reliant.

A team of scientists has been continuously working to ensure socially disadvantaged farmers have access to technological innovations and high-quality inputs to make them self-reliant.

Highlighting the details of the training programme, Dr RN Padaria, Joint Director (Extension), IARI, Delhi told ETV Bharat, “ICAR-IARI has been providing training to SC farmers on the recommendation of the Central government to provide them better modern technology knowledge to make them self-reliant in agriculture field.”

Echoing similar views, Dr RS Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat, “The training helps bring SC farmers who don’t have much knowledge on modern technology to the mainstream of society. It has been noticed that such farmers don’t get proper benefits of technologies and quality seeds. Around 500 such farmers on Thursday participated in the training programme.”

The training was aimed at empowering farmers, particularly those belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, by providing them with access to advanced agricultural technologies, quality seeds, nutrient management practices, and scientific methods.

“The goal of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan is not merely to impart training, but to develop scientific temper among farmers and make them technologically empowered. Real agricultural transformation will happen only when farmers themselves become innovators and adopt science-based solutions,” Padaria emphasized.