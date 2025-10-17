ICAR-IARI Conducts Training To Impart Modern Skills In Agriculture To SC Farmers
Scientist teams have been continuously working to ensure the reach of technological innovations and high-quality inputs to farmers belonging to socially disadvantaged groups.
October 17, 2025
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The ICAR-IARI recently conducted special training under the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) to empower Scheduled Caste farmers and make them self-reliant.
A team of scientists has been continuously working to ensure socially disadvantaged farmers have access to technological innovations and high-quality inputs to make them self-reliant.
Highlighting the details of the training programme, Dr RN Padaria, Joint Director (Extension), IARI, Delhi told ETV Bharat, “ICAR-IARI has been providing training to SC farmers on the recommendation of the Central government to provide them better modern technology knowledge to make them self-reliant in agriculture field.”
Echoing similar views, Dr RS Bana, Senior Scientist, ICAR-IARI, told ETV Bharat, “The training helps bring SC farmers who don’t have much knowledge on modern technology to the mainstream of society. It has been noticed that such farmers don’t get proper benefits of technologies and quality seeds. Around 500 such farmers on Thursday participated in the training programme.”
The training was aimed at empowering farmers, particularly those belonging to the Scheduled Caste community, by providing them with access to advanced agricultural technologies, quality seeds, nutrient management practices, and scientific methods.
“The goal of the Scheduled Caste Sub Plan is not merely to impart training, but to develop scientific temper among farmers and make them technologically empowered. Real agricultural transformation will happen only when farmers themselves become innovators and adopt science-based solutions,” Padaria emphasized.
Vijay Setia, Former President, All India Rice Exporters Association, said, “To make Indian agriculture competitive and sustainable, we must focus on quality seeds, scientific crop management, and diversification. By adopting innovation and modern marketing practices, farmers can significantly enhance their income. There is a need for climate-resilient and sustainable farming in view of the emerging challenges of climate change.”
Expressing his views on the issue, Dr Sandeep Kumar Lal, Nodal Officer (SCSP), “IARI’s scientific teams are continuously working to ensure the reach of technological innovations and high-quality inputs to farmers belonging to socially disadvantaged groups.”
Dr Rakesh Seth, Principal Scientist, emphasized that such programmes serve as a strong bridge between farmers and scientists, essential for the holistic development of Indian agriculture.
Scheduled Caste Sub Plan Highlights
The Union Budget has allocated Rs 1,68,478.38 crore in Financial Year 2025-26 for DAPSC/SCSP as compared to the budgetary allocation of Rs 1,65,492.72 crore in FY 2024-25. The budgetary allocation of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is Rs 853.68 crore in FY 2025 -26 under DAPSC/SCSP, as per Lok Sabha data.
Guidelines
NITI Aayog in the year 2017 issued "Guidelines for earmarking of funds for Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (DAPSC and DAPST)". As per the guidelines, each obligated Ministry/Department allocates the funds and out of these obligated funds, the executing Ministry/Department distributes funds to the States/UTs including industrial constituencies and oversees them, it states.
