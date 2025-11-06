ETV Bharat / bharat

ICAR Expects More Than 50% Drop In Stubble Burning Cases

New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) latest report sad that stubble burning cases are expected to decrease by more than 50% in comparison to the last year.

The instances of stubble burning, which are a major cause of pollution in Delhi and the adjoining areas around Diwali, shot up during the festive season.

The ICAR has been monitoring stubble burning instances in six in the six states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan since September 15.

In 2024, 11,777 cases of stubble burning were reported from these states. These are said to have dropped to 5,863 in the corresponding period in 2025 which is considered to be a major achievement.

"This year's decline in stubble burning is a direct result of central government schemes promoting scientific management of crop residues. Stubble is being used in technologies such as biomass power plants, co-firing in thermal power plants, ethanol and compressed biogas production, pellet manufacturing, packaging materials, industrial boilers and bio-decomposers. These alternatives have provided farmers with an opportunity for economic gain instead of burning stubble. This multi-pronged strategy will play an even greater role in reducing pollution in the coming years," said Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, Board Member of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

It is being claimed that between September 15 to November 5, there has been an overall reduction of 50.2% in the cases of stubble burning in 2025 as compared to 2024.

A significant decline has been reported from Punjab that has the reputation of having the highest number of stubble burning cases. In 2024, there were 4,755 cases of stubble burning in Punjab from September 15 to November 5. The number this year has dropped to 2,933 marking a 38.3% reduction.