ICAR Expects More Than 50% Drop In Stubble Burning Cases
The decline in stubble burning is said to be a direct result of central government schemes promoting scientific management of crop residues
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) latest report sad that stubble burning cases are expected to decrease by more than 50% in comparison to the last year.
The instances of stubble burning, which are a major cause of pollution in Delhi and the adjoining areas around Diwali, shot up during the festive season.
The ICAR has been monitoring stubble burning instances in six in the six states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan since September 15.
In 2024, 11,777 cases of stubble burning were reported from these states. These are said to have dropped to 5,863 in the corresponding period in 2025 which is considered to be a major achievement.
"This year's decline in stubble burning is a direct result of central government schemes promoting scientific management of crop residues. Stubble is being used in technologies such as biomass power plants, co-firing in thermal power plants, ethanol and compressed biogas production, pellet manufacturing, packaging materials, industrial boilers and bio-decomposers. These alternatives have provided farmers with an opportunity for economic gain instead of burning stubble. This multi-pronged strategy will play an even greater role in reducing pollution in the coming years," said Dr. Anil Kumar Gupta, Board Member of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
It is being claimed that between September 15 to November 5, there has been an overall reduction of 50.2% in the cases of stubble burning in 2025 as compared to 2024.
A significant decline has been reported from Punjab that has the reputation of having the highest number of stubble burning cases. In 2024, there were 4,755 cases of stubble burning in Punjab from September 15 to November 5. The number this year has dropped to 2,933 marking a 38.3% reduction.
Haryana, which ranks second in stubble burning, has witnessed maximum improvement with the number of instances coming down from 879 last year to only 171 in 2025 which is a decline of 80.5%.
Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh which is a geographically large state, the number has come down from 1,494 last year to 1,121 this time between September 15 to November 1.
Delhi has also witnessed a 75% decline with only three instances reported this year in comparison to 12 last time. This is a state smaller in area and has less agricultural land. Monitoring is also stricter here. The cases in Rajasthan have dropped from 1260 last year to 882 in 2025 registering a decline of around 30%.
In Madhya Pradesh also the number of instances has come down from 3,377 in 2024 to 753 between September 15 to November 5 marking a reduction of 77.7%.
"This year's reduction in stubble burning by more than 50% is a significant positive sign for us. Joint monitoring by states, providing alternative management tools to farmers, widespread use of bio-decomposer technology after paddy harvest and strict enforcement have all shown results. The significant reductions in Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh clearly demonstrate strong grassroots efforts,” said Dr Anil Kumar Gupta.
He further stated, “However, the challenge is far from over; this progress demonstrates that with the right strategy and collaboration, pollution control goals can be achieved."
